3 Tactical Changes We Noticed During UCLA Football Camp

UCLA has been fairly limited in what it has allowed the media to see during fall camp this season.

Luckily, Bob Chesney gave reporters some insight into tactical changes he’s made during practice and allowed us to get an expectation of where people will be lined up come Week 1.

Rotating Along the D-Line

Oct 4, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Maxwell Roy (93) makes the tackle during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’ve questioned who would be lined up on the defensive interior all offseason, and it seems like it could be a rotating committee.

Tyson Ford seems like a mainstay at the position, but Chesney gave insight as to how the rest of the rotation could look.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think Darold's [DeNgohe] done a great job. I think Ashton Sanders has done a great job. I think Max Roy continues to do a good job. I think there's some other guys in there too. I'm sure I'm forgetting someone, but there's guys in there, Amier [Washington]—does a great—there's a lot of guys in here that I think that we'll be able to move through and rotate through. And again, just like every position, you're going to need them all."

It’ll be interesting to see who’s up for the challenge and who’s available come Sep. 5 against Cal.

Red Zone Has Been Point of Emphasis

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney also emphasized how important capitalizing in the red zone is for this team and how the team has approached it, as it has been a focus in practice lately.

“I thought that we got ourselves in the red zone a whole bunch down here and that's what we wanted to focus on. One of the other days we got in there and found ourselves right back out of it. So, we wanted to make sure today that we forced that to happen and complete drives, and I thought our guys did a good job."

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It makes sense that Chesney is focusing on delivering in the red zone, because the Bruins struggled in that area last season. Out of 136 FBS teams , UCLA ranked 90th last season in red-zone touchdown percentage at just 58.06%.

Ground Game Is Major

We’ve known just how special this running back room for UCLA could be this season, and it seems like that will be the main point of attack for the Bruins.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They are viable receiving options out of the backfield,” Chesney said about both Anthony Woods and Wayne Knight.

“They see whatever the run scheme is very, very well. They're decisive to react. Fast decisions get fast results. And I think they've done a really good job of those things. And then in the end, like, they can run away from you, but they legitimately seek violence.”

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That's the thing to me that I've been most impressed with with those guys, is that when it's time to put their pads down, they ain't afraid to do it. And that bodes well for this offense."

It will certainly be a lot of fun to see this running back trio in action, and the time is coming soon. Sep. 5 is just around the corner, and Chesney is getting his guys ready to battle it out against Cal.