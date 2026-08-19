Breaking Down UCLA Football's Full 2026 Schedule

We’ve been worried that a slow start may derail the Bruins' 2026 college football season.

With so many new moving pieces on both sides of the ball, it’s certainly a possibility, but what does their schedule say about what to expect?

Testing the Waters in First Two Weeks

Nov 30, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the yellow Cal helmet and logo of California Golden Bears defensive back Nohl Williams (3) before the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the California Golden Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cal is a tough opponent to have right out of the gate. You look around the country, and lots of Power Conference teams are playing either an FCS school or a much lower-level program. Not the Bruins.

They’ll be tested on the road in Week 1 against a sneaky-good Cal team that could give the ACC some trouble. If they look sloppy in their first test, it could linger into Week 2, where they’ll meet San Diego State.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both games in the first two weeks are certainly winnable, but I could also foresee two losses to start the season.

Purdue & Maryland

The next two games should both be winnable, as the Boilermakers and Terrapins likely won’t finish very high in the Big Ten.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maryland could be a sneaky team to play on the road and could give UCLA some trouble, but I think it’s a very winnable game and would favor the Bruins in both of those contests.

First Real Test

Heading to Autzen Stadium and playing the Ducks doesn't scream a favorable outcome for the Bruins. Oregon should be playing for a conference championship, and UCLA just is not at that level yet, period.

Students arrive at Autzen Stadium in Eugene for the University of Oregon commencement ceremony June 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there’s a world where the Bruins march into Eugene and pull off the upset, it’s not this one.

Very Winnable Stretch of Games

After Oregon, the Bruins have Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Nevada in the next three-game stretch, and honestly, could win all three. Wisconsin will likely be the toughest of the three, but playing them in Pasadena is a major swing in UCLA’s favor.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) forces a fumble by UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s truly so hard to pinpoint what we could see from this Bruins team, because, then again, Wisconsin and Michigan State could both offer some issues for the Bruins.

Tough Final Stretch

Both the Minnesota and Illinois games in the next two weeks could go either way. After that, it's Michigan at the Big House and hosting USC, which will be a lot closer than I think people would like to think.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a stretch of games that doesn’t play into the Bruins favor, and there’s a very real possibility they lose all four.

Ceiling and Floor

My realistic prediction is a 6-6 record in those games, with the absolute ceiling riding around the 9-3 mark if absolutely everything clicks.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The floor is honestly scary, and could take the Bruins' win total down to three with another 3-9 season.

Overall, the Bruins' schedule is among the easier in-conference schedules, as they avoid teams like Ohio State, Indiana, Washington, and Penn State. It’ll take time to grow in the Bob Chesney era, but this season could be a good step in the right direction.

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