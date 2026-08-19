Breaking Down UCLA Football's Full 2026 Schedule
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We’ve been worried that a slow start may derail the Bruins' 2026 college football season.
With so many new moving pieces on both sides of the ball, it’s certainly a possibility, but what does their schedule say about what to expect?
Testing the Waters in First Two Weeks
Cal is a tough opponent to have right out of the gate. You look around the country, and lots of Power Conference teams are playing either an FCS school or a much lower-level program. Not the Bruins.
They’ll be tested on the road in Week 1 against a sneaky-good Cal team that could give the ACC some trouble. If they look sloppy in their first test, it could linger into Week 2, where they’ll meet San Diego State.
Both games in the first two weeks are certainly winnable, but I could also foresee two losses to start the season.
Purdue & Maryland
The next two games should both be winnable, as the Boilermakers and Terrapins likely won’t finish very high in the Big Ten.
Maryland could be a sneaky team to play on the road and could give UCLA some trouble, but I think it’s a very winnable game and would favor the Bruins in both of those contests.
First Real Test
Heading to Autzen Stadium and playing the Ducks doesn't scream a favorable outcome for the Bruins. Oregon should be playing for a conference championship, and UCLA just is not at that level yet, period.
If there’s a world where the Bruins march into Eugene and pull off the upset, it’s not this one.
Very Winnable Stretch of Games
After Oregon, the Bruins have Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Nevada in the next three-game stretch, and honestly, could win all three. Wisconsin will likely be the toughest of the three, but playing them in Pasadena is a major swing in UCLA’s favor.
It’s truly so hard to pinpoint what we could see from this Bruins team, because, then again, Wisconsin and Michigan State could both offer some issues for the Bruins.
Tough Final Stretch
Both the Minnesota and Illinois games in the next two weeks could go either way. After that, it's Michigan at the Big House and hosting USC, which will be a lot closer than I think people would like to think.
It’s a stretch of games that doesn’t play into the Bruins favor, and there’s a very real possibility they lose all four.
Ceiling and Floor
My realistic prediction is a 6-6 record in those games, with the absolute ceiling riding around the 9-3 mark if absolutely everything clicks.
The floor is honestly scary, and could take the Bruins' win total down to three with another 3-9 season.
Overall, the Bruins' schedule is among the easier in-conference schedules, as they avoid teams like Ohio State, Indiana, Washington, and Penn State. It’ll take time to grow in the Bob Chesney era, but this season could be a good step in the right direction.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.