Lows Get Lower as UCLA Drops 4th Straight to Northwestern
The UCLA Bruins just can't catch a break and remain winless through four games after an uninspired 17-14 loss to Northwestern to open up conference play.
Finishing the season 0-12 is entirely on the table and increasingly more likely after Saturday's blunder.
The theme of the entire game was the Wildcats getting whatever they wanted out of the rushing game. UCLA's defense showed little resistance to the ground attack. Northwestern running backs rushed for 199 yards on 42 attempts.
On the other hand, the Bruins' offense lacked execution at all levels. Despite putting together two long drives on both sides of the half, each of them resulted in a field goal. When Nico Iamaleava and the Bruins finally found the endzone, it was much too late.
Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone, who came into the matchup throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions in three games, finished the game completing 12 of his 18 passing attempts for 115 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Iamaleava had a decent game, finishing with 180 yards and a passing touchdown on 19-of-27 passing completions. He also led the Bruins on the ground with 65 rushing yards on 14 attempts.
This game was crucial to kickstart Tim Skipper's reign. Northwestern is arguably the Bruins' easiest opponent in the Big Ten this season. UCLA has to turn around and host Penn State in the Rose Bowl next week.
Team Comparisons
Total Yards
UCLA: 311
Northwestern: 314
First Downs
UCLA: 18
Northwestern: 21
Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency
UCLA: 7-14 (3rd), 1-2 (4th)
Northwestern: 6-13 (3rd), 2-2 (4th)
Passing
UCLA: 180 yards, 19/28 Completion/Attempts, 6.4 yards per pass, 1 TD, 0 INT
Northwestern: 115 yards, 12/18 Comp/Att, 6.4 yards per pass, 1 TD
Rushing
UCLA: 131 yards, 29 attempts, 4.5 yards per rush
Northwestern: 199 yards, 42 attempts, 4.7 yards per rush
Time of Possession
UCLA: 25:39
Northwestern: 34:21
