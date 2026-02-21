Since taking over as UCLA’s head coach at the start of December, Bob Chesney has quickly established the Bruins as a contender for some of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class.

Over the past few weeks, Chesney and his staff have made significant progress with several of their top 2027 targets, including a four-star in-state quarterback who recently named the Bruins as one of his final eight schools.

UCLA Makes Top 8 For Elite 2027 Quarterback

On Feb. 19, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Dane Weber, a four-star quarterback at Chaparral High School in Temecula, California, had named UCLA as one of his final eight schools, along with Cal, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon, and Stanford.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Dane Weber is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 215 QB from Temecula, CA is ranked as a Top 20 QB in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/4tcSPeW8Q2 pic.twitter.com/SQPNXJhmgz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 19, 2026

UCLA hasn’t been pursuing Weber for long, having offered him only last month. Still, Chesney and his staff moved quickly to gain ground in his recruitment, hosting him on campus in Westwood for a Junior Day visit at the end of January. Their efforts have paid off, and the Bruins are now firmly in contention for the young signal-caller.

Weber is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and is coming off an impressive junior season at Chaparral, where, according to his X, he threw for 3,645 yards and 41 touchdowns, while adding 688 yards and 14 scores on the ground.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Quarterback is one of the Bruins’ top needs in the 2027 cycle, and Weber would be a massive addition to UCLA’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 363 overall player in the country, the No. 27 quarterback, and the No. 35 prospect in California.

Not only has UCLA made Weber’s top eight, but Rivals’ Adam Gorney also reported that the Bruins are expected to host him for two spring visits on April 23 and May 2, and then bring him back to Westwood for an official visit (OV) on June 19.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA is one of four schools that have scheduled an OV with Weber so far, along with Cincinnati, Kansas, and Cal.

While the Bruins will face competition from all of his finalists for his commitment, it’s clear that Chesney and his staff have made a strong impression on the four-star quarterback over the past month.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Bruins can continue to strengthen their relationship with Weber in the coming months and impress him during his upcoming visits to Westwood this spring, UCLA should be well-positioned to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class.

