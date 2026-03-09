The Good, Bad, and Ugly of UCLA's Strong Win vs USC

In this edition of the Good, the Bad and the Ugly, we break down UCLA’s dominant win against USC.

The Bruins played a nearly flawless game against the Trojans. However, there are still a few things worth mentioning with tournament season right around the corner. While some of these points might feel nitpicky, the bottom line is that UCLA is still far from perfect.

The Good | Rebounding

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Kam Woods (13) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0), forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The good in this one is rebounding. Time and time again, this aspect of UCLA’s game has appeared on the negative side of these evaluations, but the Bruins stepped up in this matchup. UCLA finished with 37 rebounds compared to USC’s 26, a stark contrast from the previous meeting when the Bruins were outrebounded by 10.

This now marks three straight games where UCLA has had the advantage on the glass . With that momentum heading into the tournament, the Bruins have an important piece in place for a deeper run. However, if they are unable to consistently reach the 35-rebound mark, their tournament run could be cut short.

The Bad | Offensive Inconsistency

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball against Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bad in this game was the inconsistency from UCLA’s starters. Trent Perry and Skyy Clark combined for just 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting. Both players bring dynamic scoring ability to UCLA’s lineup, and when they are not producing offensively, the Bruins are forced to rely heavily on other players to carry the scoring load.

While the other three starters played strong games, UCLA cannot rely on the same players to make the difference every single night. That inconsistency raises some questions about what has otherwise been a very strong offensive season for the Bruins.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Ugly | Limiting Individuals

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Terrance Williams II (5) wraps a pass around UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The ugly in this matchup was UCLA’s inability to completely shut down individual offensive performances. Alijah Arenas scored 20 points on 7-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-7 from three-point range. Most of his scoring came in the first half at a very efficient rate,

Kam Woods also recorded 11 assists to just one turnover, which highlights another concern. Strong teams rarely allow opposing playmakers to distribute the ball that efficiently. If UCLA cannot limit opposing playmaking, it could become a serious problem in tournament play.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

All things considered, UCLA still delivered a convincing performance. However, with the Big Ten Tournament approaching, the Bruins must address these issues quickly. If they can tighten up these areas, UCLA will have a strong chance to make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.