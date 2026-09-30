Grading Every UCLA Defensive Position Group After Week 4 vs. Maryland

This UCLA defense is coming off their greatest performance of the season against Maryland in Week 4.

In what was a major bounce-back performance after a disappointing week against Purdue in Week 5, UCLA looked phenomenal on the defensive side of the ball.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Terrapins couldn’t get anything going offensively all game long, and UCLA’s defense played absolutely lights out in the 54-3 win. Among the position groups on the Bruins' defense, here’s how I would grade their performance:

Secondary: A+

The Bruins' secondary had a fantastic game against Malik Washington, recording a season-high four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. Washington ended the game with just 142 passing yards, 0 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions while completing 18-of-38 passes.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) intercepts a pass before returning it 65-yards for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was truly a seemingly flawless day for this secondary; therefore, it would be difficult to come up with a reason to give them anything but a perfect grade.

Linebackers: A

If you can believe it, this was probably the least productive performance we’ve seen from the linebacker duo, and it was still a very solid outing. Unfortunately, Sammy Omosigho was not able to force a fumble, effectively ending the three-game streak he carried into the Week 4 contest.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Trent Hendrick (25) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Omosigho still led the team in tackles, both total and solo, and picked up a tackle for a loss as well. Jalen Woods also played effectively, with 4 total tackles, 3 solo and 2 passes deflected.

While the starting duo didn’t have any jumpers jump off the box score, Trent Hendrick had his best game of the season against the Terrapins. Hendrick grabbed a late interception to push the total to four, as well as two total tackles on the day.

Defensive Line: A

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) is hit from behind just as he throws by UCLA Bruins defensive line Sahir West (15) in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pass rush for the Bruins had a solid outing against the Terrapins, but nothing particularly special to write home about. UCLA came away with two sacks on Malik Washington, including a deep chase-down sack by Sahir West.

Where this defensive line gets its high grade from is the run defense they displayed. All day long, Maryland was completely stuffed in the run game and could not find answers anywhere on offense. UCLA only allowed an impressive 39 total rushing yards on 30 carries, for an average of 1.3 rushing yards per attempt for Maryland.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Iverson Howard (24) attempts to fend off UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (2) while picking up yardage in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bruins can continue to perform at this level against some of the harder competition they will face in conference play, there is a very real chance that UCLA will be able to make a strong case for the college football playoffs.