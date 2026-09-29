3 Reasons for Optimism Heading Into UCLA's Bye Week

This UCLA defensive unit is coming off their best game of the season so far, but the real test will come as they head to Oregon following the bye week. It’s a good time for a break in their schedule, as they’ll get vital rest before heading to Eugene with a healthy squad.

That said, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this UCLA team as they take the week off.

This Defense Can Take the Ball Away

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'Shawn James (27) celebrates in the end zone after returning an interception for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, UCLA's defense has one major strength: forcing turnovers. In the Maryland game alone, the Bruins forced five turnovers in a game that ended up being totally dominated by UCLA’s defense.

Over four weeks, the Bruins' defense ranks second in the country in interceptions (8), and captain and star linebacker Sammy Omosigho leads the country in forced fumbles (4). Moving forward, UCLA’s ability to win games will depend on whether they can maintain their success in taking the ball away.

The Running Backs Are Still Fresh

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With as good and productive as these UCLA running backs have been, you would imagine they would have had a pretty sizable workload, but that’s not the case.

Wayne Knight, for instance, is currently sixth in the country in rushing yards, yet ranks 77th in total carries. UCLA has worked through a committee backfield, and each of the three running backs UCLA rotates through is still fresh and healthy. There hasn’t been much wear and tear on these running backs, and down the stretch into the later games of the season, that could certainly come into play in favor of the Bruins.

Aidan Mizell Can Be a Difference Maker

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) dances in the end zone with wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) and wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) after catching an 83-yard touchdown reception in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mizell had as good a first reception as Bruins fans could have hoped for. The senior wideout had missed just about every quarter of the season with injuries, but finally was active against the Terrapins. In his one and only reception in the game, he took a short pass and turned it into an 83-yard house call to extend UCLA’s lead even further.

It’s incredibly hard to judge how much of an impact Mizell could have going forward, as he only had one catch on the day. However, if he can continue to make plays like that, Nico Iamaleava should have no problem getting the ball in his hands.

The bye week will be fantastic for Mizell’s injury concerns, as he’ll hopefully be able to suit up fully healthy against Oregon in Week 6.