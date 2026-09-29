3 Reasons for Optimism Heading Into UCLA's Bye Week
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This UCLA defensive unit is coming off their best game of the season so far, but the real test will come as they head to Oregon following the bye week. It’s a good time for a break in their schedule, as they’ll get vital rest before heading to Eugene with a healthy squad.
That said, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this UCLA team as they take the week off.
This Defense Can Take the Ball Away
So far this season, UCLA's defense has one major strength: forcing turnovers. In the Maryland game alone, the Bruins forced five turnovers in a game that ended up being totally dominated by UCLA’s defense.
Over four weeks, the Bruins' defense ranks second in the country in interceptions (8), and captain and star linebacker Sammy Omosigho leads the country in forced fumbles (4). Moving forward, UCLA’s ability to win games will depend on whether they can maintain their success in taking the ball away.
The Running Backs Are Still Fresh
With as good and productive as these UCLA running backs have been, you would imagine they would have had a pretty sizable workload, but that’s not the case.
Wayne Knight, for instance, is currently sixth in the country in rushing yards, yet ranks 77th in total carries. UCLA has worked through a committee backfield, and each of the three running backs UCLA rotates through is still fresh and healthy. There hasn’t been much wear and tear on these running backs, and down the stretch into the later games of the season, that could certainly come into play in favor of the Bruins.
Aidan Mizell Can Be a Difference Maker
Mizell had as good a first reception as Bruins fans could have hoped for. The senior wideout had missed just about every quarter of the season with injuries, but finally was active against the Terrapins. In his one and only reception in the game, he took a short pass and turned it into an 83-yard house call to extend UCLA’s lead even further.
It’s incredibly hard to judge how much of an impact Mizell could have going forward, as he only had one catch on the day. However, if he can continue to make plays like that, Nico Iamaleava should have no problem getting the ball in his hands.
The bye week will be fantastic for Mizell’s injury concerns, as he’ll hopefully be able to suit up fully healthy against Oregon in Week 6.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.