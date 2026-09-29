How UCLA Football Found Missing Piece Against Maryland

The Bruins have struggled this season to play in sync on both sides of the ball. We’ve seen elite defensive displays, like the San Diego State game, mixed with elite offensive shootouts, as Purdue did.

However, in Week 4 against Maryland, the Bruins finally played complementary football. The defense looked dominant, with five takeaways, two touchdowns, and only three points allowed, while the offense had another electric performance with 54 points and 475 total yards.

Bob Chesney’s Thoughts

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney watches his team play against the Maryland Terrapins in the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA played well on both sides of the ball, and head coach Bob Chesney praised the team's ability to finally allow everything to click in his postgame press conference.

“I thought we finally played a complementary game of football, where offense, defense, and special teams all got each other's backs,” Chesney said.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney celebrates after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“At the same point, when we got to make some plays, we made some plays. So I thought overall a good day at the office.”

The 54-3 win over Maryland was undoubtedly the best showing of the season for this Bruins defense , and it’s especially exciting considering that there have been questions surrounding this unit. The win against Maryland and the stout showing from the UCLA defense helped to eliminate some of that noise last week.

This Team Bounces Back

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) celebrates in the end zone after returning an interception 65-yards for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fact, there have been questions about both sides of the ball, but each and every time, the Bruins have played a fantastic following game to bounce back, and Chesney made note of that progress as well.

“I think that we are capable of that complementary game of football, and that ultimately, this is a situation where our guys have to be able to step up and can't listen to any outside noise throughout the week…That defense did a really good job, especially in the secondary.”

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Offensively, a couple weeks ago when we were all questioning that, right, they stepped up and did what they needed to do, and then special teams stepped up. So I just think that finally being able to play some complementary football and put ourselves in a situation where, you know, we defy the odds in so many different ways, maybe so to speak, and we learn from our mistakes the week before and grow. And that's really what we did.”

It was an inspiring showing that many UCLA fans should be amped up about. The next step is carrying that momentum through the bye week and using it as the Bruins gear up for their toughest task yet: a Week 6 ranked matchup against Oregon.