How UCLA Football Found Missing Piece Against Maryland
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The Bruins have struggled this season to play in sync on both sides of the ball. We’ve seen elite defensive displays, like the San Diego State game, mixed with elite offensive shootouts, as Purdue did.
However, in Week 4 against Maryland, the Bruins finally played complementary football. The defense looked dominant, with five takeaways, two touchdowns, and only three points allowed, while the offense had another electric performance with 54 points and 475 total yards.
Bob Chesney’s Thoughts
UCLA played well on both sides of the ball, and head coach Bob Chesney praised the team's ability to finally allow everything to click in his postgame press conference.
“I thought we finally played a complementary game of football, where offense, defense, and special teams all got each other's backs,” Chesney said.
“At the same point, when we got to make some plays, we made some plays. So I thought overall a good day at the office.”
The 54-3 win over Maryland was undoubtedly the best showing of the season for this Bruins defense, and it’s especially exciting considering that there have been questions surrounding this unit. The win against Maryland and the stout showing from the UCLA defense helped to eliminate some of that noise last week.
This Team Bounces Back
In fact, there have been questions about both sides of the ball, but each and every time, the Bruins have played a fantastic following game to bounce back, and Chesney made note of that progress as well.
“I think that we are capable of that complementary game of football, and that ultimately, this is a situation where our guys have to be able to step up and can't listen to any outside noise throughout the week…That defense did a really good job, especially in the secondary.”
“Offensively, a couple weeks ago when we were all questioning that, right, they stepped up and did what they needed to do, and then special teams stepped up. So I just think that finally being able to play some complementary football and put ourselves in a situation where, you know, we defy the odds in so many different ways, maybe so to speak, and we learn from our mistakes the week before and grow. And that's really what we did.”
It was an inspiring showing that many UCLA fans should be amped up about. The next step is carrying that momentum through the bye week and using it as the Bruins gear up for their toughest task yet: a Week 6 ranked matchup against Oregon.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.