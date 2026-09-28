Grading Every UCLA Offensive Position Group After Week 4

Looking back on the 54-3 win at Maryland, there wasn’t a lot to be critical about. The offense played exceptionally well, as evidenced by the 54 points. On the other side of the ball, the defense played its best game of the season, as evidenced by the three points allowed.

Focusing on the offensive performance, here’s how I would grade each position following the win at Maryland in Week 4.

Quarterback: B

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico Iamaleava didn’t do a ton against Maryland, primarily because he didn’t need to. What he did do, however, was solid. He threw for 209 yards and one touchdown, with 83 of those yards coming by way of a major play by Aidan Mizell. He didn’t do a lot with his legs against Maryland compared to last week, but again, primarily because it wasn’t called for.

Running Back: A

Another inspiring performance for this UCLA running back room. Wayne Knight again led the way with 100 yards on the ground in addition to 35 yards through the air. The distribution was heavy among this unit, as four different running backs found the end zone in Week 4.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wayne Knight started the scoring off with a 45-yard touchdown, and Anthony Woods, Jaivian Thomas, and Troy Leigber also scored in the rout against Maryland.

Wide Receivers: C

I would give the receivers the lowest grade among the offensive positions because they weren’t all that active. Semaj Morgan was the only receiver on the day who had more than a single reception, and he ended with just two. Brian Rowe had just one catch for seven yards in the contest.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) races toward the end zone on an 83-yard pass reception for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What brings the unit's grade up the most is Aidan Mizell’s solo catch that resulted in an 83-yard touchdown. Without that catch and run, the wide receivers would have accounted for only 23 total yards.

Tight End: B

The tight ends were fully healthy in Week 4, and they looked great. Brayden Loftin, Josh Phifer, and Noah Fox-Flores contributed in the receiving game and looked reliable. In fact, they ended up with more receptions as a unit than the wide receivers.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Josh Phifer (89) is upended by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Judah Jenkins (21) after a pass reception in the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one thing that hurts their grade is Fox-Flores' fumble in the first quarter. It was a momentum-halting play that led the Bruins to a scoreless first frame.

Offensive Line: A

The offensive line looked very solid against the Terps. They allowed only one sack, which is impressive given Maryland's pass-rush success so far this season. The offensive line's success kept Iamaleava's jersey mostly clean and helped the ground game put up 266 yards.