Grading How Each UCLA Starter Performed vs. Texas

This was a very unusual game for UCLA, as the Bruins defeated Texas 51–44 in an extremely defensive matchup.

UCLA as a whole did not play particularly well offensively. The team finished with 23 turnovers , 20 of which came from the starters. A performance like that could easily have led to UCLA's elimination in the Final Four. Thankfully for the Bruins, several strong defensive performances helped compensate for those mistakes.

Mar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) drives against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Charlisse Leger-Walker struggled in this game. Known for her elite playmaking and facilitation, Leger-Walker finished with four assists and four turnovers, while also being held scoreless. Overall, it was simply not one of her better performances.

The only factor that prevented her from receiving a straight F was her four rebounds. With UCLA committing so many turnovers, the Bruins had to capitalize on Texas’ missed shots — and there were plenty of them.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) reacts in the second half against the Texas Longhorns during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This was one of the better games Gianna Kneepkens has played in this tournament. While she has struggled at times to find her shot, she appeared more confident in this matchup, finishing 2-for-5 from three-point range. Those shots were key in helping UCLA maintain its lead late in the game.

Like several of her teammates, however, Kneepkens still struggled with turnovers. She finished with four turnovers, which ultimately brought her grade down to a C+. Against South Carolina in the national championship, UCLA will need more offensive production from her, as she has the ability to be one of the team’s most reliable scorers.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) looks on in the first half against the Texas Longhorns during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kiki Rice had a solid but somewhat uneven performance. Her 11 points reminded everyone how dangerous she can be offensively, but she also struggled with turnovers. Rice committed four turnovers, which significantly affected her overall grade. Her one assist also limited her impact as a facilitator.

Similar to Leger-Walker, Rice’s rebounding helped salvage her performance. Her five rebounds ranked third on the team and came at crucial moments when Texas appeared to be building momentum.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (11) controls the ball against Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez looked like she was having one of her better games of the season early on, but the turnover issue spread throughout the lineup. Jaquez finished with six turnovers, the highest total among UCLA players.

While that number might stand out under normal circumstances, several Bruins finished with three or more turnovers, which somewhat softened the impact. Still, six turnovers in most games would be devastating. Fortunately for UCLA, the defense — including Jaquez’s contributions — helped stabilize the game.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Finally, Lauren Betts delivered another classic performance. She recorded yet another double-double, combined with a dominant defensive showing. With 20 seconds remaining, Betts blocked Madison Booker, effectively sealing the victory for UCLA.

UCLA’s offense often stagnated throughout the game, forcing the Bruins to rely heavily on Betts for scoring. Even while facing double and occasional triple teams, she scored 16 points while keeping her turnovers low.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks to members of the media during the NCAA Women’s Final Four media day at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 2, 2026. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, Betts’ ability to produce under pressure was the driving force behind UCLA’s win.