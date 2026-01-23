2 Reasons Gabriela Jaquez Could Lead UCLA to National Title

All Gas-Gab's is the only way to describe how Gabriela Jaquez has been playing recently.

The nickname Gabriela Jaquez has rightly earned comes from her star-studded teammates, meaning that in their eyes, they know very well that Jaquez is the turning point during any game. For a while, they had not seen this version of her, but recently that narrative has changed.

Jaquez's Growing Impact

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) beats Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30) to a loose ball during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gabriela Jaquez was the Bruins' leading scorer before teams realized that doubling Lauren Betts was not a winning formula. And for a time, people really started to believe that Gabriela Jaquez was the best player on the Bruins after her 29-point showing against No. 14 Tennessee.

While she still had been solid for the Bruins leading up to these last two games, she was not the same player from earlier in the season. Since her Long Beach State 17-point performance on Dec. 20, she had not surpassed 15 points until her 22-point game against No. 12 Maryland.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Against Minnesota it was clear that she wanted to return to the level of play from the beginning season, where she took double-digit shot attempts for the first time since Nov. 30. In the two following games against Maryland and Purdue she would again shoot double-digits.

She Will Spearhead UCLA Into the Final Four

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) dribbles against the Connecticut Huskies during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There is no doubt that Jaquez has all the intangibles to lead UCLA a National Title game. While most people think it will come from players like Lauren Betts or Kiki Rice. Jaquez offers a scoring finesse that is second to none on the Bruins roster.

While Gianna Kneepkens has proven to be just as reliable a shooter this season, she hasn’t produced a 90-percent-plus shooting performance on double-digit attempts the way Jaquez has. For that reason alone, Jaquez’s scoring profile should be enough to position her as a true needle-mover for UCLA.

Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) celebrates after a three-pointer against the LSU Lady Tigers during the second half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

However, Jaquez needs to get over some demons that have caused her to play poorly against the top five teams in the nation. Against No. 4 Texas, she scored four points, and in the Final Four last season against UCONN, she scored zero points on 0-6 shooting while playing 33 minutes.

Mar 28, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) shoots against Ole Miss Rebels guard Kennedy Todd-Williams (3) during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

If Jaquez is able to play at an elite level against the best of the best and play at a consistent rate, UCLA will look very good entering March. While Jaquez will play a massive role in UCLA's run, the other four starters will be just as important.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .