Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 5 UCLA Performance

The Bruins overall underperformed, but how much of that blame should be Iamaleava's?

Connor Moreno

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Another week, another brutal loss for the UCLA Bruins (0-4 , 0-1 Big Ten), who are looking at an even likelier chance of finishing the season winless.

Blame can be tossed around in many directions for the calamity that this season turned out to be. Some can even be thrown in Nico Iamaleava's direction... but not a whole lot of it.

Iamaleava, who stunned the college football landscape when he transferred to Westwood from Tennessee after last season, simply hasn't been as good as advertised through four weeks of the season.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) catches a pass as Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) defends him during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

And Saturday's 17-14 loss to Northwestern was another typical performance for the star signal-caller this season.

Iamaleava had a decent game, finishing with 180 yards and a passing touchdown on 19-of-27 passing completions. He also led the Bruins on the ground with 65 rushing yards on 14 attempts. But there just wasn't a commanding sense that he was ever able to take control of the game. Maybe that isn't his fault, though.

He can't go more than two snaps without being pressured. The offensive line remains abysmal -- not to mention the frequent false start penalties at crucial, momentous points in offensive drives. UCLA receivers often fail to create separation, leaving Iamaleava to have to scramble for anything, and by that point, the opposing defense already has him surrounded.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper talks to a official during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Iamaleava's Grade

I will say this, though, Iamaleava just hasn't been as good as many thought he'd be. He often over- and under-throws open receivers, makes the wrong read on RPOs, or will completely avoid a checkdown to rush for a handful of yards.

He doesn't deserve all the blame, but he certainly hasn't been the perfect quarterback.

Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

He did, however, perform a lot better than against New Mexico (which was the lowest grade we've given him this season at a D+). Saturday was also the first game he didn't throw an interception on a crucial drive of the game.

With all those factors in mind, we give Nico Iamaleava's Week 5 performance against the Wildcats a C+ grade.

Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.