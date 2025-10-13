Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 7 UCLA Performance
Nico Iamaleava has been slowly quieting many of his doubters over the course of the last two weeks, leading the UCLA Bruins to two quality, season-changing wins.
The redshirt sophomore was underperforming to start the season, but his incremental improvement -- along with some shakeup in the Bruins' coaching staff -- brought him to Saturday's dominant win over Michigan State.
UCLA had its best game on the ground of the season, and Iamaleava didn't have to lead the charge. The Bruins posted 238 yards on the ground on 43 attempts and used all four of their running backs.
Jalen Berger led the charge with 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, good for 6.4 yards per rush. Berger also caught two touchdowns from Iamaleava.
Iamaleava's legs were the big story of their Penn State win last week, where he ran for 128 on 16 carries. Against the Spartans, Iamaleava only ran six times for three yards, but he had his best statistical passing game of the year, throwing three touchdowns for 180 yards on 16-of-24 passing. He had a 170.9 passer rating, which is the highest of the season.
Iamaleava's Thoughts
The Bruins' signal-caller detailed the difference between UCLA's first four games and its last two, attributing them to having fun.
"We’re getting back to having fun," he said. "Football is a great sport that we play, and we’re getting back to childhood memories when we used to play this when we were younger. We’re going out there and having fun with it. We were a little uptight the first four games, and I feel like we went out there, let our hair flow, and played for fun.”
Another significant factor in the Bruins' offensive success has been offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel. Iamaleava attributes their recent success to the young phenom.
"The plays Coach Jerry is putting us in have been great. He’s putting us in great positions for us to be successful. Everything is clicking right now. The o-line has done a great job getting our run game open, and receivers are doing a great job of getting open.”
Iamaleava's Grade
Week 7 was yet another solid performance out of Iamaleava. It was arguably the Bruins' best game of the season from start to finish.
What separates this week's outing from last week's was Iamaleava's ability -- and necessity -- to use his legs. The Bruins didn't have to rely on their quarterback for the attack on the ground, which is why Iamaleava's Penn State game will remain his best game of the season.
Still, the redshirt sophomore had a great performance on the road. For that, we're giving him a B+ against Michigan State.
