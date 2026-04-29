Growth Helps Bruins Build Anticipation for 2026 Spring Game
The building process continues for UCLA's football program as the Bruins approach Saturday's spring game at the Rose Bowl. The anticipation is clear throughout the program, but the growth within the team has been equally, if not more, impressive and important, considering the short time the current group has spent together.
The spring game will be the latest barometer and the third scrimmage the Bruins have held under their new coaching staff. Each performance has displayed incremental improvement so far, and Saturday is another opportunity to take a step forward.
"I thought they did a really good job," head coach Bob Chesney said on Tuesday, as he reflected on his team's play in the second scrimmage over the weekend. "We talked about the growth that has to happen from the first one to the second one, and it certainly was there, and I think today it even showed up a little more. We've got one more on Thursday, then it's go time."
Bruins Grow in Spring
UCLA faced a unique yet increasingly common challenge this offseason: helping an almost entirely new group of players adapt while also welcoming new leadership. It would be nearly impossible for the group to have gelled at the onset, but as the spring has progressed, so too has the team.
They've gone from a group of unfamiliar faces to resembling a cohesive unit with a common goal and mission. Saturday's spring game will allow them to display that to the public and maybe even provide some tangible hope on the field as they march toward the fall season.
"The first scrimmage was frustrating," Chesney added. "We got to the second one, and it was a whole lot better, and I think today's practice was a whole lot better. When we get to Thursday, I hope that's a whole lot better. Then, we get to Saturday, and I hope it's the beginning of a product we could all be really, really proud of."
First Time at the Rose Bowl
Saturday's spring game will be a new experience for many Bruins, as most were not on the team last year. They're also learning a new coaching staff, and the common ground between the two is the shared first experience of taking the field at the iconic Rose Bowl.
But the benefits of Saturday's event don't stop there. It's also a chance for UCLA to simulate its game week and game-day preparation for home games, an experience they have not all shared yet.
"A lot of them haven't [been through it], so it's important that we get that chance to rep that," Chesney said. "And we'll do that a couple of times in the preseason as well."
There's more progress to be made before the season begins, but Saturday will give a glimpse of just how far UCLA has come in a short time.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.