Growth Helps Bruins Build Anticipation for 2026 Spring Game

The building process continues for UCLA's football program as the Bruins approach Saturday's spring game at the Rose Bowl. The anticipation is clear throughout the program, but the growth within the team has been equally, if not more, impressive and important, considering the short time the current group has spent together.

The spring game will be the latest barometer and the third scrimmage the Bruins have held under their new coaching staff. Each performance has displayed incremental improvement so far, and Saturday is another opportunity to take a step forward.

"I thought they did a really good job," head coach Bob Chesney said on Tuesday, as he reflected on his team's play in the second scrimmage over the weekend. "We talked about the growth that has to happen from the first one to the second one, and it certainly was there, and I think today it even showed up a little more. We've got one more on Thursday, then it's go time."

Bruins Grow in Spring

UCLA faced a unique yet increasingly common challenge this offseason: helping an almost entirely new group of players adapt while also welcoming new leadership. It would be nearly impossible for the group to have gelled at the onset, but as the spring has progressed, so too has the team.

Step inside practice at UCLA with the Head Coach. @CoachBobChesney is on the mic! #4sup pic.twitter.com/WniNGS99jf — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) April 16, 2026

They've gone from a group of unfamiliar faces to resembling a cohesive unit with a common goal and mission. Saturday's spring game will allow them to display that to the public and maybe even provide some tangible hope on the field as they march toward the fall season.

"The first scrimmage was frustrating," Chesney added. "We got to the second one, and it was a whole lot better, and I think today's practice was a whole lot better. When we get to Thursday, I hope that's a whole lot better. Then, we get to Saturday, and I hope it's the beginning of a product we could all be really, really proud of."

First Time at the Rose Bowl

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the Rose Bowl Stadium facade during the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saturday's spring game will be a new experience for many Bruins, as most were not on the team last year. They're also learning a new coaching staff, and the common ground between the two is the shared first experience of taking the field at the iconic Rose Bowl.

But the benefits of Saturday's event don't stop there. It's also a chance for UCLA to simulate its game week and game-day preparation for home games, an experience they have not all shared yet.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA football coach Bob Chesney (right) shakes hands with athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"A lot of them haven't [been through it], so it's important that we get that chance to rep that," Chesney said. "And we'll do that a couple of times in the preseason as well."

There's more progress to be made before the season begins, but Saturday will give a glimpse of just how far UCLA has come in a short time.