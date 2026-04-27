4 Bruins Who Could Declare Early for the 2027 NFL Draft

UCLA had no players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean the cupboard is bare. In fact, with the roster overhaul and the talent that has come in through the transfer portal and recent high school recruiting, the Bruins are actually in a solid spot.



Now, it's up to head coach Bob Chesney and his staff to get the most out of them and help them reach their potential. With their influence, a few players could even have breakout seasons and declare early for the 2027 NFL Draft.



Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are a few names to monitor.



QB Nico Iamaleava



Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Iamaleava may be the top NFL Draft prospect on the UCLA roster. However, his draft stock has frequently fluctuated over the last two years or so. The way he played at Tennessee had him in the discussion as a future first-round pick after a redshirt freshman season in which he 2.626 yards and 19 touchdowns.

But he hasn't been able to replicate that production and has dropped as a result. With Bob Chesney and Dean Kennedy coming in to revamp the UCLA offense and make the redshirt junior the focal point while surrounding him with more talent through the transfer portal, he has a chance to reclaim that spot.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) sets to pass the ball during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If he plays well enough to garner first-round consideration, he'll declare because he'd be maximizing his value and leverage, and returning to UCLA would be a gamble that wouldn't make much sense.



DB Rodrick Pleasant



Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (18) defends Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Hayden Eligon II (80) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

A dual sport athlete with a track background that implies speed to go along with success at the position, Pleasant enters 2026 with his stock climbing. He's coming off his first season as a starter, appearing in 10 games before suffering an injury following his transfer from Oregon after two seasons with the Ducks.

UCLA's faith in Pleasant paid off, as he became one of the team's best defenders and one of the best defensive backs in the Big Ten as a redshirt sophomore. He was named All-Big Ten honorable mention for his efforts and finished fourth among UCLA defensive backs with 36 tackles.

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Quincy Porter (11) attempts to catch the ball as UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (18) interferes on the play during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

His seven passes defended also ranked second on the team and 10th in the conference, putting him in a position to capitalize as a redshirt junior.





WR Aidan Mizell



Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) runs with the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Mizell's talent is difficult to ignore. It landed him on our list of potential future first-round picks from UCLA, and it lands him on this list because of the same potential that it brings. The key for the redshirt junior transfer from Florida is finding consistency, and then he could become a star.



It could happen this year, next year, or not at all, but if 2026 is the season, he'll be one of the top wide receiver prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft by the end of the year.



CB Dante Lovett



Nov 25, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Malik Washington (4) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dante Lovett (1) during the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Lovett is another experienced player who joins the Bruins with two years of eligibility remaining after three seasons at Virginia Tech. He played frequently for the Hokies during his first two seasons, appearing in 26 games and putting himself in a position for a breakout year. However, an injury three games into the season derailed those hopes.



Virginia Tech's loss is UCLA's gain. Lovett will have to earn a starting role through all the additional competition that has been brought to UCLA this offseason, but that just means, if he does, he'll have outworked some talented players. That'll put him in a position to excel and potentially rise on the NFL radar.