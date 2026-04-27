4 Bruins Who Could Declare Early for the 2027 NFL Draft
In this story:
UCLA had no players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean the cupboard is bare. In fact, with the roster overhaul and the talent that has come in through the transfer portal and recent high school recruiting, the Bruins are actually in a solid spot.
Now, it's up to head coach Bob Chesney and his staff to get the most out of them and help them reach their potential. With their influence, a few players could even have breakout seasons and declare early for the 2027 NFL Draft.
Here are a few names to monitor.
QB Nico Iamaleava
Iamaleava may be the top NFL Draft prospect on the UCLA roster. However, his draft stock has frequently fluctuated over the last two years or so. The way he played at Tennessee had him in the discussion as a future first-round pick after a redshirt freshman season in which he 2.626 yards and 19 touchdowns.
But he hasn't been able to replicate that production and has dropped as a result. With Bob Chesney and Dean Kennedy coming in to revamp the UCLA offense and make the redshirt junior the focal point while surrounding him with more talent through the transfer portal, he has a chance to reclaim that spot.
If he plays well enough to garner first-round consideration, he'll declare because he'd be maximizing his value and leverage, and returning to UCLA would be a gamble that wouldn't make much sense.
DB Rodrick Pleasant
A dual sport athlete with a track background that implies speed to go along with success at the position, Pleasant enters 2026 with his stock climbing. He's coming off his first season as a starter, appearing in 10 games before suffering an injury following his transfer from Oregon after two seasons with the Ducks.
UCLA's faith in Pleasant paid off, as he became one of the team's best defenders and one of the best defensive backs in the Big Ten as a redshirt sophomore. He was named All-Big Ten honorable mention for his efforts and finished fourth among UCLA defensive backs with 36 tackles.
His seven passes defended also ranked second on the team and 10th in the conference, putting him in a position to capitalize as a redshirt junior.
WR Aidan Mizell
Mizell's talent is difficult to ignore. It landed him on our list of potential future first-round picks from UCLA, and it lands him on this list because of the same potential that it brings. The key for the redshirt junior transfer from Florida is finding consistency, and then he could become a star.
It could happen this year, next year, or not at all, but if 2026 is the season, he'll be one of the top wide receiver prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft by the end of the year.
CB Dante Lovett
Lovett is another experienced player who joins the Bruins with two years of eligibility remaining after three seasons at Virginia Tech. He played frequently for the Hokies during his first two seasons, appearing in 26 games and putting himself in a position for a breakout year. However, an injury three games into the season derailed those hopes.
Virginia Tech's loss is UCLA's gain. Lovett will have to earn a starting role through all the additional competition that has been brought to UCLA this offseason, but that just means, if he does, he'll have outworked some talented players. That'll put him in a position to excel and potentially rise on the NFL radar.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.