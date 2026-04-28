Harsh Implications of UCLA Not Generating NFL Draft Pick

Through seven rounds of the NFL Draft, not a single Bruins' name was called.

Garrett DiGiorgio and Gary Smith did sign undrafted free agent deals, which is a positive takeaway. However, the implications of a program as established as UCLA not hearing a single player selected could be troubling for future recruits and transfers.

Negative Implications

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive linemen Garrett DiGiorgio (72) and Josh Carlin (54) during the second quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

This was a rough draft class for UCLA — there is really no way around it. Considering only DiGiorgio and Smith were invited to the combine, the outcome was not entirely surprising. It is also important to note that UCLA has a very young roster, which limited the number of draft-eligible players this year.

Still, the bigger issue is perception. UCLA is supposed to be a premier program, and this marked the first time since 2012 that the Bruins did not have a single draft pick. That alone shows the program still has a gap to close before it reaches where it expects to be.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA defensive lineman Gary Smith III (DL27) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is not a great look for recruits or transfers considering Westwood. Not only does this class go down as one that did not produce a draft pick, but it also reinforces the idea that UCLA has struggled to maintain consistent national relevance in recent years. That perception needs to change quickly.

Why UCLA Will Be Alright

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The good news for UCLA is that a new era is underway under Bob Chesney. With a fresh direction, the Bruins should be in a better position to develop NFL-level talent moving forward, and there are already players on the roster who could hear their names called in future drafts .

It is also worth noting that this class is not a true reflection of UCLA’s overall talent. Much of the roster is still young, and many of the program’s most promising players are just beginning their development, which points toward a stronger future.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Beyond the draft, UCLA has continued to build through recruiting and the transfer portal. The Bruins have already added a significant number of players this offseason, positioning themselves among the top recruiting classes nationally.

Chesney has already made UCLA look more competitive, even without recent draft success to point to. That speaks to the program's direction, especially given how difficult it can be for teams to recover from a draft like this.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA had a poor draft night. However, with a young core and a new direction, the Bruins are positioning themselves to become a stronger pipeline to the NFL and a more consistent force in college football.