Week 7 Primer: UCLA's Lengthy History vs. Michigan State
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) are in the midst of a complete turnaround after upsetting No. 7 Penn State last week for their first win of the season.
Up next is an East Coast test against Michigan State (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten), which has lost its last two games and is eager to get back in the win column.
Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper and offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel are aiming to continue this positive momentum with another Big Ten win in hopes of a similar turnaround to last season.
As is tradition every week, let's look back on the history of this matchup and how the two teams have played each other in the past.
The History
The Bruins have faced Michigan State six times in their history and have a split record, 3-3. The roots of this matchup date back very far, though.
The last time the Spartans played UCLA was in 1974, which was a Bruins 56-14 win. In fact, UCLA has won two of the last three matchups (the other two were 1973 and the 1965 Rose Bowl).
Michigan State was actually deemed the national champions along with Alabama in 1965. The Spartans played the Bruins earlier in that season and won 13-3. Prior to that, they beat UCLA in 1955 and in their first historical matchup in 1953.
Game History:
- 1974: UCLA 56-14
- 1973: UCLA 34-21
- 1965: (Sept. 18): MSU 13-2
- 1965 (Jan. 1): UCLA 14-12
- 1955: MSU 17-14
- 1953: MSU 28-20
Tim Skipper Shares Michigan State Scouting Report
The Bruins' road matchup against MSU presents a plethora of unique obstacles, namely the 9 a.m. PT start time because of the east-coast road matchup, which has become a regular occurance since the shift to the Big Ten.
But the Spartans are reeling off two straight losses, and the Bruins are coming off one of the biggest wins of the college football season. Still, a game needs to be played on the field, and UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper shared his early takeaways from Michigan State during Monday's media availability.
"Well-coached team," Skipper said. "One thing that sticks out to me is that they're not penalized a lot. Their penalties are way down, so they're going to force you to play ball."
Penalties and discipline were major issues in UCLA's abysmal 0-4 start. The Bruins routinely cut off any momentum they could garner by committing a random false start here or an unnecessary holding penalty over there.
Defense was also an issued before the Penn State win. Which is why Skipper broke down the Michigan State offense first.
"On offense, they're a time-of-possession [team]. They want to win that category," Skipper said. "They're not going to go fast. They're going to take their time. They're an 11 and 12 personnel type team as their base. They'll get into their big boy stuff, too, when it's short yards and things like that.
"Another thing that sticks out; they're going to give us some old school football. They're going to have a quarterback under center and they'll give us some two-back looks."
Then, Skipper moved on to the Spartans' defense:
"On defense, they're a four-down operation. They're going to play man and they're going to play some Cover Four. When they get to third downs, that's when they're going to get a little exotic and try to heat us up and pressure us a little bit, so we have to be ready for their five-man and six-man pressures.
"They play hard, man. You see 'em on film, they tackle well, guys are pursuing when they're on defense. On offense, they're controlling it, they want to win on the ground. They have a very athletic quarterback that causes a lot of problems. So, this is going to be a huge challenge for us."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.