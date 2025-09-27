Week 5 Primer: UCLA's Surprising History vs. Northwestern
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are back from a bye and two weeks of transformation, and are looking to turn the ship around under Tim Skipper against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten).
As is tradition every week, let's look back on the history of this matchup and how the two teams have played each other in the past.
The History
UCLA has matched up against Northwestern six times historically and have split the games 3-3 but have had the edge in the last three matchups.
They have matched up few and far between, though, as this season will be the first time the Bruins match up against the Wildcats in 20 years. Their last matchup was at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 30, 2005. The Bruins won that matchup 50-38.
Before that, their last two matchups were in 1969 and 1970. The only games Northwestern won all took place in 1931, 1947 and 1948.
Tim Skipper Analyzes Northwestern Matchup
Week 5 is one of the most important weeks of the UCLA Bruins' (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) season.
Not just because they need a win more than any other team in the nation, but because, after Northwestern, wins won't come easy, if at all.
That being said, Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper spoke with the media on Wednesday and gave his Northwestern scouting report ahead of Saturday's clash. He lauded the Wildcats' defense and ability to run the ball on offense. Here's what he said:
- "Very fundamentally sound team, very disciplined. Defensively. their D line is really good. They're well coached. They're going to play shell defense. They're going to make you beat yourself. I mean, they keep everything in front of you, sound tackling. I mean, they're a good sound ball squad on defense.
- "On offense, you know, they're going to try to pound the rock. They have very good backs. O line does a great job. We're going to have to be very physical on defense. We have to be gap sound. We have to be smart. And then when they do throw it, we got to stay sticky in the coverages. In special teams, I think it's going to be the ultimate battle. I think we're both good on special teams, and whoever wins that battle might decide who wins the game."
