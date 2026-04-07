Hitschler Has His Pick for UCLA's 2026 Defensive Breakout
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The UCLA Bruins have begun their first spring practice season under new head coach Bob Chesney, and they have plenty of new defensive additions on the team this time around.
Chesney, formerly of James Madison University before taking the UCLA job last December, has brought in several key pieces from last season’s James Madison team that went 12-2 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history in 2025.
Sahir West with JMU
One of those impactful transfers is defensive lineman Sahir West. A sophomore now with UCLA, West was extremely impactful in his redshirt freshman season with the Dukes. Accumulating 16 total tackles with seven sacks and a forced fumble. He was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and was one of the top players on the defensive front for James Madison, making him a priority for Chesney to bring with him to Westwood.
UCLA’s defense struggled mightily throughout a miserable 3-9 season in 2025, giving up 387 total yards per game and a Big Ten-worst 401 total points, good for over 33 points given up per game. They’ll look to rebound in 2026 with a reshaped defense and a new coaching staff put in place.
Defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler talked very highly of West when asked about him during the first week of spring practices, and the impact of getting him to follow the staff from JMU to UCLA.
Hitschler’s Thoughts
“He loves it here,” Hitschler said. “Kid loves football, he works his butt off, and he’s got a lot of talent. He continues to get better. That's the best part of coaching him, is he's continuing to grow. Of course, we're fired up that he's here, and we’re excited. I'm excited to see what he does in this league, and as he continues to get better and better.”
West is one of several JMU transfers who are now making their way to Westwood. He, along with defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira and linebacker Drew Spinogatti, make up some of the most notable defensive additions by way of James Madison. That continuity could play a major role in UCLA’s turnaround, potentially happening sooner rather than later.
As for West, he’ll look to continue making a strong impression on his new teammates throughout the remainder of the spring. Going into his redshirt sophomore season, he’ll look to carry the momentum from his strong freshman year into the Big Ten as the Bruins figure to be much better defensively in 2026.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.