Hitschler Has His Pick for UCLA's 2026 Defensive Breakout

The UCLA Bruins have begun their first spring practice season under new head coach Bob Chesney, and they have plenty of new defensive additions on the team this time around.

Chesney, formerly of James Madison University before taking the UCLA job last December, has brought in several key pieces from last season’s James Madison team that went 12-2 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history in 2025.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sahir West with JMU

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One of those impactful transfers is defensive lineman Sahir West. A sophomore now with UCLA , West was extremely impactful in his redshirt freshman season with the Dukes. Accumulating 16 total tackles with seven sacks and a forced fumble. He was named the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and was one of the top players on the defensive front for James Madison, making him a priority for Chesney to bring with him to Westwood.

UCLA’s defense struggled mightily throughout a miserable 3-9 season in 2025, giving up 387 total yards per game and a Big Ten-worst 401 total points, good for over 33 points given up per game. They’ll look to rebound in 2026 with a reshaped defense and a new coaching staff put in place.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) poses with athletic director Martin Jarmond at intoductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler talked very highly of West when asked about him during the first week of spring practices, and the impact of getting him to follow the staff from JMU to UCLA.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hitschler’s Thoughts

“He loves it here,” Hitschler said. “Kid loves football, he works his butt off, and he’s got a lot of talent. He continues to get better. That's the best part of coaching him, is he's continuing to grow. Of course, we're fired up that he's here, and we’re excited. I'm excited to see what he does in this league, and as he continues to get better and better.”

West is one of several JMU transfers who are now making their way to Westwood. He, along with defensive lineman Aiden Gobaira and linebacker Drew Spinogatti, make up some of the most notable defensive additions by way of James Madison. That continuity could play a major role in UCLA’s turnaround, potentially happening sooner rather than later.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

As for West, he’ll look to continue making a strong impression on his new teammates throughout the remainder of the spring. Going into his redshirt sophomore season, he’ll look to carry the momentum from his strong freshman year into the Big Ten as the Bruins figure to be much better defensively in 2026.