How Both UCLA Teams Altered Seasons This Weekend

UCLA has two big basketball programs that participated in potentially season altering games this weekend, whether in the women's team or the men's team.

Both teams played against ranked teams within the Big Ten conference, yet they had much different outcomes, so what happened with both the women's and men's teams and what does it mean for the rest of their seasons?

Women's UCLA Basketball Against #17 Ranked USC: A Championship Could Be In Sight

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) defend a shot by Long Beach State Beach forward Rosie Akot (2) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins faced off against USC and dominated in every facet, winning the match with a margin of victory above 30 points, landing at 80-46 in UCLA's favor.

The Bruins were expected to win against their in-state rivals, but they blew all of those expectations out of the water.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Lena Bilic (9) drives past Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The usual UCLA stars were key in the victory against the Trojans, Lauren Betts and her dominant rebounding, Gianna Kneepens scoring left and right, and all of the starters working together in unison.

With such dominance against an USC team that is by no means an easy opponent, the Bruins are starting to prove now more than ever that they could make a run past the final four to possibly a championship victory.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA;UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) and center Lauren Betts (51) react after a basket by guard Megan Grant (not pictured) during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nothing is guaranteed but things are looking very bright for the UCLA women's team, however, the same cannot be said for the men's team against Iowa, and fans were much less pleased with that matchup.

Men's UCLA Basketball Against #25 Iowa: Adjustments Need To Be Made To Make March Madness

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The first half for the Bruins game against the Iowa Hawkeyes was by far some of their worst play of the season, as it looked like every player was having a bad day at the same time.

There were times in the first half that UCLA was down by over 20 points and the game was almost already out of reach for the Bruins come halftime.

Luckily, head coach Mick Cronin was able to make some crucial adjustments to his unit and they started a furious comeback attempt that came close but ultimately fell flat.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) defends during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

UCLA even came within four points, yet they lost 74-61 and things need to change in the rest of the season.

Adjustments to the team need to be made the same as they were executed during the second half against Iowa, and if they aren't then the team will have a much harder time winning enough to make it to March Madness.

However, if UCLA men's basketball can make those adjustments and get back on track then they will have a chance to be dominant come the end of the season.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

