Social Media Reacts To UCLA's Failed Comeback Bid

UCLA had one of their biggest games of the year to play against the #25 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, and the Bruin faithful slowly but surely were turning their eyes to the game come tipoff, which went in the Bruins favor.

I think this UCLA/Iowa game should be sneaky good



Feels like the middle of the pack in the Big Ten is wide open and both of these teams could take control of it — Joe Jackson (@joejacksonCBB) January 3, 2026

UCLA wins the tip off and we're off and running! — Madison Hricik (@SportingMads) January 3, 2026

The game started off in a way that no Bruin fan would want to see, with UCLA trailing by six points after five minutes of play.

While they could point out the team's issues, which they were reasonably not happy with, Bruin's fans could only watch as their team continued to play and hope that adjustments would come soon.

UCLA having trouble finishing at the rim. Tyler Bilodeau missed a dunk, a Donovan Dent lob was stolen and Xavier Booker had a layup blocked. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) January 3, 2026

Another five minutes of play saw nothing but good shots taken by UCLA, with none of them going in as the Bruins only attained one point off of a free throw.

The Hawkeyes lead was growing as the Bruins missed shot after shot, and that of course enraged viewers on both sides, regardless of favor for one team the other.

UCLA looks horrible — Mike (@smoove5241) January 3, 2026

This ucla team had a long break. Are they still on break? — A Son of Westwood (@eyelovelaa) January 3, 2026

Things continued to go downhill for UCLA against the Hawkeyes, as shots refused to go their way while going in for Iowa every other possesion.

The lead grew and grew, reaching past a 20 point deficit by the time their was three minutes left in the first half.

Blame began to spread past the players and onto the head coach, as Bruins fans were becoming increasingly frustrated with Mick Cronin and his choices before the 2025 season started.

Mick Cronin refuses to adapt. Refuses to change his offense.



Dude has to be on the hot seat now. He’s made ucla worse and less relevant — The Encino Man (@DaEncinoMan) January 3, 2026

Donovan Dent with 3 turnovers and zero points. Biggest portal whiff in the history of the portal. He truly fleeced UCLA for 3 Million dollars. — Joe (@JoeSportsGuru) January 3, 2026

The end of the half was when UCLA was finally starting to heat up, if only a by a small margin, and the score going into the locker room was 40-22.

Journalists began posting quickly about the score, and the most optimistic of the crowd was Aaron Heisan, who liked what he saw from the Bruins just before the half ended.

That’s more like it. If #UCLA wants any chance of making this a game, it has to turn this into a track race. The Bruins simply can’t score against Iowa’s set defense.



Increases the calculated riskiness!! — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) January 3, 2026

UCLA started to show more fire in the second half four minutes deep when Donavan Dent was able to find a quick layup, pull off a steal seconds later, and allow one of his teammates to dunk for an easy four total points.

The Bruins used that momentum to start their first run against the Hawkeyes of the game, and they were able to begin cutting the lead bit by bit, which was good to see for Bruin fans.

Eh, you knew UCLA would make a run. Cronin is a good coach. — Ray Ortega (@RayJOrtega) January 4, 2026

Momentum began to snowball in UCLA's favor in the second half, with the lead that the Hawkeyes had diminishing slowly but surely over the next few minutes.

With just under 10 minutes left in the game the Bruins had cut the lead to seven points, which was not the most desirable but certainly better than the 18 the team was down coming out of the half.

UCLA playing some inspired defense right now - Donovan Dent playing like the All American he was billed to be. Let’s finish this comeback off right. 10 more minutes. Go Bruins! — Bleek Griffin (@T_bleek) January 4, 2026

With five minutes left to go UCLA was staying in the game, the score being 51-57, and Tyler Bilodeau was given two free throws.

Being one of the best free throw shooters in the Big Ten, Bilodeau knocked down both shots and all of a sudden it was 53-57, and Bruins fans could see a light at the end of the tunnel, but they still weren't happy, both with the team and the officials.

UCLA basketball is a dumpster fire — ag (@alecbruins) January 4, 2026

So many whistles at the end of UCLA Iowa… — Ryan (@RyanFishhy) January 4, 2026

Unfortunately, the Bruins saw their comeback bid slip away in the final few minutes, as their deficit began growing once more.

The game ended 74-61, and UCLA fans were not happy with the result, furious not necessarily at their own team but at the referees who had called many fouls on the Bruins in the final minutes, and some fans were already starting to look towards the rest of the season.

These refs called a foul on UCLA on every single possession — Reggie (@Reggie994509) January 4, 2026

The reffing for Iowa vs UCLA game has been completely terrible… they need to take their reffing licenses or something 😂😂😂 — CDixon11⚡️ (@chazdixon11) January 4, 2026

I hate ucla isn’t playin well hopefully we pick it up soon — tony parker (@tonyparker32) January 4, 2026

