How UCLA Can Finish 2026 Season With Momentum

The Bruins are already looking way better during this offseason than they did for most of last year under their old head coach and interim coach, which means that they are looking to enter the season with momentum and win some games.

They are looking to dominate in the season opener and keep momentum going into their next couple of games; they hope to find a few wins at the mid-point of the season, just like they did last year, and they desperately want to avoid the plentiful blowouts that reigned last season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

To do so, they will need to improve on last year's performances in every game and in every way, which most certainly extends to the final game of the season and the importance it might bring to the Bruins.

With the improvements already made, the final game of the year could send UCLA to the College Football Playoff, or decidedly keep them out of it, so here is what the Bruins can improve upon in order to end the season well this year.

After Last Year’s Season Closer, the Bruins Should Absolutely: Let Nico Iamaleava Do His Thing

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the year is coming to a close, and your quarterback has nothing to lose, it is time to let him play and leave nothing on the field, which is generally what the Bruins allowed Nico Iamaleava to do against his rival in USC.

He had 37 total throws, completing 27 for 200 yards and a touchdown, which, on its own, is a pretty good stat line, especially on a struggling team like UCLA was last year.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But when the passing game was working at its best, the Bruins decided to take away what was working and made Iamaleava run the ball 11 times, which yielded only 15 yards.

Now it is generally a good idea not to force out throws, as Iamaleava did struggle most of the time when he had over 30 attempts, but when he was playing well, the last thing that should have been done was to stop him from throwing.

After Last Year’s Season Closer, the Bruins Should Absolutely: Intercept

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Osiris Gilbert (18) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While turnovers were few and far between, the Bruins were able to find two interceptions against a really good passing offense in the Trojans, and it may be simple to say, but UCLA needs to be searching for picks at all times to stay successful.