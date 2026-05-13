The Secret to UCLA Finding Victory in Week Five

The Bruins are trying to improve after the fiasco that was last season, when they posted a 3-8 record marked more by a couple of encouraging highs than by anything else.

Their first game was a 30+ point blowout; their second was much closer, but they couldn't finish the job; and their third was nearly as bad as the first point-wise.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney (left) and son Bob Chesney watch during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Their fourth game was statistically better, but they still couldn't get the job done because their offense couldn't score under most circumstances and their defense couldn't get stops when they needed it most.

So how could UCLA have turned things around last year, and which returning players can take that strategy and get it going this year?

How UCLA Could Have Turned Things Around: Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Throughout last year and in spring practices this year, quarterback Nico Iamaleava has proven he is a volatile player when given complete control of the offense, and most of the time it is too much.

However, against the Penn State Nittany Lions, something clicked, and he played his best game of the season by far in a match that he had been destined to lose, henceforth flipping the script and coming out with a 42-37 victory.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His passing game was kept simple, which is where he thrives, with 24 attempts for 166 yards and two touchdowns, a mark he had not reached yet this season.

However, he took over in the rushing game, running for 128 yards on 16 carries and adding three more scores; he was in his zone, and UCLA needs to do everything it can to keep him there all year long.

How UCLA Could Have Turned Things Around: Crunch Time Defense

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The caveat to UCLA's great victory is how the defense played once the Nittany Lions woke up on offense; the majority of Penn State's scoring came in the second half, and it almost led to a comeback.

If UCLA had lost that game, it would have lost all hope for the season right then and there, and that absolutely cannot happen this year with all of the energy that coach Bob Chesney has brought to Westwood.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler (left) and head coach Bob Chesney during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Momentum is incredibly hard to stop, but the Bruins need to put their entire focus into keeping it in their favor once crunch time hits, even in blowouts. UCLA has the talent and potential to vastly improve in 2026, but it all comes down to execution.