What UCLA Should, and Shouldn't, Imitate From Last Year's Opener

The Bruins are now in the depths of the offseason, with a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season, where they will hopefully become eligible for a bowl game as their floor and have the College Football Playoff as their ceiling.

To be able to rebound after last year's disastrous season that saw UCLA go 3-8, every returning player will need to turn things up a notch come next year, beginning with the season opener.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler (left) and head coach Bob Chesney during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So, which Bruins will need to perform well again in comparison to last year's season opener, and which major players might need to have a better start?

The Bruins Who Had a Great Opener Last Year: Anthony Woods

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Even though he generally did not play at the level of a starting running back, mostly because he did not receive the carries of such a player, Anthony Woods had a great start to the season against the Utah Utes.

He had three receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown on the day, being the only player on the Bruins to score a touchdown, as well as three carries for 13 yards.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Whether it be him that starts well next year, or a running back ahead of him on the depth chart, such as Wayne Knight, it will be good for UCLA to have a rusher reach the level Woods did this year in the season opener.

The Bruins Who Had a Great Opener Last Year: Isaiah Chisom

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) runs the ball as UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Isaiah Chisom was what the team needed on many plays, recording five solo tackles and 12 assisted tackles, one of the few bright spots on a defense that allowed 43 points in the loss.

In this year's season opener, the Bruins need to adopt the mindset Chisom had last year: being a team player above all else, not going for solo tackles as much as assisted ones.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) is shoved out of bounds by UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the unity that would come from everybody trying to help their teammate, UCLA would be able to have a much better shot at winning their season opener, possibly on the right side of the blowout this time around.

The Bruin That Needs To Have a Better Opener This Year: Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The team was rough last year, so it would be difficult to say the stagnant offense was entirely quarterback Nico Iamaleava's fault, but he definitely struggled on the field trying to carry the entire offense.

This year already seems like a much better year for him based on how the team is structuring the offense around him , and hopefully, he will be able to have a better season opener than he did last year.