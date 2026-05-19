What Bruins Want To See in Week Seven This Year
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The Bruins struggled mightily last year, winning only three of their 12 games and officially being one of the worst teams in college football, a title they want to flip on its head this year.
Their first three games were a horrible start to the season, including their season opener, where they got blown out by over thirty points, and made social media give up on the season after just one game.
Their next stretch of three went much better than expected, as they won two of the three matchups, including one against the Penn State Nittany Lions, who were highly ranked earlier in the season.
So, going into their next stretch of three, the Bruins faced a turning point in the season: they could have either become a force to be reckoned with and a threat to the College Football Playoff, or they could collapse after the short burst of excellence and focus on rebuilding the next year.
UCLA actually started the three-game stretch on the right foot by beating the Maryland Terrapins 20-17, but in that game, they made many mistakes that boded poorly for the future, and the team didn't win again after that.
What UCLA Did Against the Terrapins That They Can’t Do Again This Year: Turnovers
- While it was a win, it was against a team that performed poorly all season and could not get much going against many of its opponents, especially in turnovers.
- So when the Bruins gave up three turnovers in the game, two interceptions from quarterback Nico Iamaleava and one fumble, it was clear that, even with a victory, the Bruins were headed in the wrong direction.
- For starters, when Iamaleava played clean football, they would get wins as they had against MSU and Penn State. He was in a good mindset, which bled over to the rest of the team.
- But when he started to slip, the team would often follow, and that was already happening against the Terrapins before it was fully realized a few games later.
- The fumble was simply the cherry on top of a game that the Bruins were a bit lucky to win, and if UCLA wants to get good, consistent wins this season, they absolutely need to trim down the turnovers, especially with Iamaleava, and they are taking the proper steps to do so.
What UCLA Did Against the Terrapins That They Cannot Do Again This Year: Rely on the Solo Tackle
- While getting solo tackles is great for any team, it cannot be the main focus for the Bruins this year, as it will lead to close games or blowouts most of the time.
- They may have been able to get away with a win against the Terrapins, but they got some messy play from Maryland with a fumble and an interception, and without it, they would have likely lost the game.
- This season, the focus needs to be on assisting everybody at every moment possible, and when a solo tackle comes, it will be a bonus on top of everything.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.