How Dusty May Exit Impacts UCLA’s Pursuit of Overseas Talent

The UCLA Bruins have been in the mix for a highly skilled overseas forward, and the most recent college basketball storyline could have an impact on UCLA’s chances.

The Bruins have been in touch with Nikola Kusturica, a 6-foot-8 forward who most recently played for FC Barcelona. Along with UCLA, Kusturica has been in touch with Kentucky and Michigan about his services. However, a significant coaching change could throw a wrench into Michigan’s chances of landing Kusturica, which is good news for the Bruins.

Stunning Michigan Development

Michigan coach Dusty May watches the video board during the NCAA national championship trophy after the team beat Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan head coach Dusty May made a stunning decision earlier this week, opting to depart from the Wolverines and accept an NBA gig as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. It is a stunning move for college basketball, as just two years ago, May was the head coach at Florida Atlantic, and just two months ago, May’s Wolverines were fresh off a National Championship in just his second season at the helm, a remarkably quick rise through the ranks to the NBA.

As such, Michigan will now need to find new leadership to control the reigning champions, which could impact their pursuit of Kusturica. As seen in the past, coaching changes often have significant drawbacks on the recruiting front, and this case may not be much different, given how much Michigan is about to change.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

How This Affects UCLA

This is where the Bruins can take advantage. They have several players from last season’s team returning, and — as of right now — Mick Cronin remains the head coach in Westwood. These factors give UCLA a significantly better chance of landing Kusturica, and besides, it doesn’t hurt when the team that just won the national championship potentially drops out of the race.

The talented forward would be a much-welcome addition to UCLA. Kusturica already has numerous accolades under his belt. He recently became the youngest player in Barcelona history to appear and score in a senior team game, and was named the 2025 FIBA U16 EuroBasket MVP after averaging 20 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game en route to a gold medal.

He also helped Barcelona win the Adidas NextGen Finals, averaging 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Bruins will now continue their pursuit of Kusturica and hope he chooses to play his collegiate career in Westwood now that one major player could potentially be out of the picture.