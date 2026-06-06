How New NCAA International Guidelines Could Affect UCLA's Grinvalds

The UCLA Bruins have landed an international star this week, signing Gunars Grinvalds to the program.

Born in Latvia, Grinvalds played for Real Madrid in Spain’s top league last season. He helped Real Madrid win the Liga U Championship as an 18-year-old last season, and he stands 6-foot-7, giving the Bruins some depth on the wings.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

He was also a key player for Latvia at the 2024 U16 EuroBasket Tournament, averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game across seven appearances.

Grinvalds Joins Strong Class

Grinvalds joins an incoming freshman class that includes Joe Philon and Javonte Floyd. He figures to compete for playing time with Philon as a freshman, but will likely be a developmental piece in his rookie season under Mick Cronin, barring any substantial leaps.

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) shoots the ball as Gillion Academy Lions center Marcis Ponder (11) guards him during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a player, Grinvalds is a solid 6-foot-7 threat from three-point range, has good playmaking skills, and is a good enough finisher around the basket with his frame. His marksmanship from downtown is his true calling card, and he’ll join a UCLA roster that has plenty of shooting in the form of Trent Perry, Xavier Booker, and Jaylen Petty.

UCLA now has room for one more player, with 12 players on scholarship for the 2026-27 campaign. They’ll likely look to fill that spot with one final impact player who can be a key piece for the Bruins next year.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

How New Eligibility Rules Come Into Play

Grinvalds could become a victim of the NCAA’s new guidance on professional overseas talent coming to college. In an effort to curb professional talent from the G League, the NBA, and overseas from infiltrating college basketball, the NCAA issued new guidance that, in essence, would make those players ineligible.

Given his experience playing in the EuroLeague and Liga ACB, Grinvalds could be deemed ineligible to play if the new guidance is rigorously enforced. For now, he is a part of the Bruins, but don’t be surprised if his eligibility comes into question in the near future.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bruins as a team are looking to bounce back from an inconsistent season in 2025-26. They made the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but it wasn’t without any unnecessary distractions or underwhelming performances from some of their most highly-touted players. With Grinvalds joining the fold, UCLA has a deep, talented roster headed into next season that should be considered one of the top 25 teams in the country.