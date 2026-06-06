How New NCAA International Guidelines Could Affect UCLA's Grinvalds
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The UCLA Bruins have landed an international star this week, signing Gunars Grinvalds to the program.
Born in Latvia, Grinvalds played for Real Madrid in Spain’s top league last season. He helped Real Madrid win the Liga U Championship as an 18-year-old last season, and he stands 6-foot-7, giving the Bruins some depth on the wings.
He was also a key player for Latvia at the 2024 U16 EuroBasket Tournament, averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game across seven appearances.
Grinvalds Joins Strong Class
Grinvalds joins an incoming freshman class that includes Joe Philon and Javonte Floyd. He figures to compete for playing time with Philon as a freshman, but will likely be a developmental piece in his rookie season under Mick Cronin, barring any substantial leaps.
As a player, Grinvalds is a solid 6-foot-7 threat from three-point range, has good playmaking skills, and is a good enough finisher around the basket with his frame. His marksmanship from downtown is his true calling card, and he’ll join a UCLA roster that has plenty of shooting in the form of Trent Perry, Xavier Booker, and Jaylen Petty.
UCLA now has room for one more player, with 12 players on scholarship for the 2026-27 campaign. They’ll likely look to fill that spot with one final impact player who can be a key piece for the Bruins next year.
How New Eligibility Rules Come Into Play
Grinvalds could become a victim of the NCAA’s new guidance on professional overseas talent coming to college. In an effort to curb professional talent from the G League, the NBA, and overseas from infiltrating college basketball, the NCAA issued new guidance that, in essence, would make those players ineligible.
Given his experience playing in the EuroLeague and Liga ACB, Grinvalds could be deemed ineligible to play if the new guidance is rigorously enforced. For now, he is a part of the Bruins, but don’t be surprised if his eligibility comes into question in the near future.
The Bruins as a team are looking to bounce back from an inconsistent season in 2025-26. They made the second round of the NCAA Tournament, but it wasn’t without any unnecessary distractions or underwhelming performances from some of their most highly-touted players. With Grinvalds joining the fold, UCLA has a deep, talented roster headed into next season that should be considered one of the top 25 teams in the country.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.