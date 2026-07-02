Why Wayne Knight Crucial to UCLA's Offensive Success

UCLA could have one of the more exciting offenses in the Big Ten next season.

New head coach Bob Chesney has used the transfer portal to his advantage, building one of the best classes in the country. Chesney brought in 45 players through the portal, including players from his former team at James Madison and other schools.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player who followed Chesney to UCLA was running back Wayne Knight, a top transfer prospect. According to Fox Sports' Michael Cohen, Knight is considered the most impactful transfer to commit to UCLA for the upcoming 2026 season.

Cohen on Wayne Knight's Impact

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“None of the JMU additions are likely to play a larger role for the Bruins than Knight, who was a first-team All-Sun Belt performer in 2025 and also earned second-team All-America honors thanks to his wide-ranging versatility,” Cohen said.

Cohen also spoke about how Knight played such a key role in the Dukes’ success last year, as they won the Sun Belt Conference and appeared in the College Football Playoff.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"In addition to rushing for nearly 1,400 yards and nine scores, Knight added value in the passing game (40 receptions, 397 yards, 1 TD) and on special teams (20 punt returns for 180 yards) to set a new school record for all-purpose yards with 2,039. There will be questions around whether his diminutive frame can withstand playing in the Big Ten, but it seems thoroughly unwise to doubt him.”

UCLA’s Rushing Game Next Season

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, UCLA struggled on the ground, with only one player recording over 400 rushing yards. That player was quarterback Nico Iamaleava with 505.

As for the running backs on the roster, Jalen Berger led the backs with 81 carries for 364 yards and just two touchdowns. Following behind Berger would be Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods, who both had 294 yards, with Thomas having 81 carries and one touchdown, and Woods having 64 carries and zero touchdowns.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A big reason for the struggles was a lack of a competent offensive line that could run block effectively. That has all changed with Chesney going into the portal and revamping the offensive line, which is now filled with good run-blocking linemen.

Knight coming to the Bruins also gives them not only one of the best rushers in college football, but also a dynamic threat in the passing game. Woods and Thomas are coming back to UCLA, and with them, UCLA could have one of the better running back rooms in the conference.