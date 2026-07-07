Why 2026 Is Make-or-Break for UCLA's Nico Iamaleava

UCLA enters a new era in the program's history.

After having a mediocre past two seasons under DeShaun Foster. After finishing with a 5-7 record in 2024, he was let go after losing the first three games of the 2025 season. UCLA would finish with a 3-9 record and a 3-6 record in the Big Ten.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, Bob Chesney is the new man with the headset. Chesney just finished his second year with James Madison, taking the Dukes to not only a Sun Belt Championship, but also an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

With Chesney bringing in his own staff, he also brought in his own players through the transfer portal. Chesney brought in 45 total players from the transfer portal to help rebuild the roster. However, he retained several players from last year's team, including quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now that Iamaleava is back with the Bruins, many have labeled this year as a true make-or-break season. USA Today's Matt Hayes released his six quarterbacks who are entering make-or-break seasons next year, and Iamaleava was on the list.

Why Iamaleava Is on the List

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hayes discussed how this will be Iamaleava's third coaching staff in four years, with both Tennessee and UCLA. Hayes also points out the question marks along the offensive line, as he has been sacked 57 times over the past two seasons.

“Who knows where Iamaleava would be had he not left Tennessee in the spring of 2025, and spent another season under Vols coach Josh Heupel. More than likely, in an NFL camp,” Hayes said.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“But here we are, and Iamaleava gets one more shot at reaching his five-star potential. His average yards per attempt dipped all the way to 6 in 2025, and he hit career lows in nearly every significant passing metric.”

“Kennedy’s offenses in two seasons at James Madison were impressive, but UCLA still has questions on the offensive line. Iamaleava has been sacked 57 times over the past two seasons at Tennessee and UCLA, a number that has clearly impacted his development.”

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Can Iamaleava Turn Things Around?

Nico Iamaleava has not lived up to the 5-star expectations throughout his three seasons of college football. Being ranked in the top three of his high school class, to now being labeled a bust, is something that will stick with him. However, there is still time to turn things around.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hayes brought up new Bruins offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy, who followed Bob Chesney from James Madison and was a key component in the Dukes' offensive success.

Kennedy loves to focus on the run and quick offensive plays that get the ball out of the quarterback's hands fast. This is the perfect dream pairing for both coach and player.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava was thrust into a win-now situation in 2024 with Tennessee that he clearly wasn't ready for. Now with multiple years under his belt, along with a new running game behind him, I predict that he will excel, have the label of “bust” removed, and be a sleeper for top quarterback in the Big Ten.