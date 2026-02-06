How Mick Cronin's Job Relies on UCLA's Finish

After losing to Indiana and blowing out Rutgers, no one really knows what to think about Mick Cronins job in 2026.

We briefed on this topic in a past article , but now there are even more stakes on the line following the Indiana loss . UCLA has a tough schedule to finish the season, which features four AP Top 25 teams. Because of this, the Bruins could very easily miss the tournament.

Scenario Where Cronin is Out

UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio.

While it is unclear how hot Cronin's seat is to the higher-ups. But it has become clear that UCLA has not met expectations in the last few years. If UCLA misses the tournament this season with a senior heavy roster there are not many excuses.

If the Bruins drop games to Washington and USC, there is a real chance this could happen. Minnesota is also a team who throw off the Bruins as they have upset No. 19 Iowa, No. 10 Michigan St, and No. 22 Indiana (at the time). With all the odds stacked against the Bruins missing the tournament is possible.

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA: Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell shakes hands with UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin after the game at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

If the Bruins spilt their unranked matchups (Minnesota, 2x USC, and Washington), there is a real shot that Cronin does not stick around for 2026. While this might be daunting, UCLA needs success in the building. Something Cronin has been unable to provide.

Scenario Where Cronin Stays

Oct 9, 2025; Rosemont, IL, USA: UCLA head coach Mick Cronin speaks during Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

It might be unlikely for Cronin to stick around even with a tournament showing, but there is still a shot. If the Bruins are able to sweep the remaining unranked teams and tag on a few ranked wins, his job should be safe for now. This is much easier said than done.

The most realistic options in terms of ranked wins, could come from either No. 10 Michigan State and No. 9 Nebraska. While unlikely, both teams have revealed cracks that could lead to a UCLA upset. If the Bruins are able to pull off those wins, they should have a solid seed in the tournament.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA: UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a call during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center.

With a decent seed, UCLA could make a push. In this scenario, a Sweet-16 appearance would be ideal, anything less questions could still arise. Skyy Clark's absence could be a huge factor in keeping Cronin on for an extra season. Either way, it is getting scary for Cronin.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA: UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin instructs players on the court during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

The Bruins need to finish this season strong; there is no doubt about it. However, with such a difficult schedule ahead, this could prove to be impossible.

