How UCLA's Offense Disappeared Against UConn

UCLA was eliminated from the 2026 NCAA Tournament with Sunday's loss to UConn in the Round of 32, but the root of the Bruins' ultimate demise was not as expected.

For much of the season, UCLA has had a highly-performing offense. That was the one thing they did best -- so well, in fact, that head coach Mick Cronin spent much of the year lamenting and venting to the media about the strides he needed to see his team make defensively. That department was mostly one step forward, one step back this season, but it took a positive turn over the last month.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Yet, now that UCLA is going home, it wasn't the defense that let it down but the very strength upon which the Bruins had relied to carry them this season.

"The bottom line was five-on-five, and they played harder than us," Cronin said postgame. "Their defense was better than our offense, and I take responsibility for that. You've got to have your guys ready for the opponent and what the opponent's going to bring to the table, not just with what tehy riun offensively, but what they do defensively. Their physciality defensively was the difference in this game."

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball past UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA's Offensive Struggles Against UConn

UCLA only managed 57 points against that physical defense. It was the first time the Bruins had scored fewer than 60 since an 82-59 loss to Michigan State in mid-February, a span of nine straight games. Making matters worse, only 24 of those points came in the second half on Sunday.

"It's a zero-sum game when you get in this tournament," Cronin added. "You've got to play well. We didn't play well enough. Blame me, but we didn't play well enough. You're not going to score 57 points and beat anyone in this tournament, let alone UConn."

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) falls on the court due to injury during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal against Michigan State at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing Bilodeau Was Crucial

Part of the problem, although Cronin and his players refused to admit it in the postgame press conference, was that UCLA had to play both its NCAA Tournament games without leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau, who suffered a knee injury during the Big Ten Tournament. As the leader of a rather thin frontcourt,

Bilodeau could've been a vital part of this game in multiple ways, but offense was his primary contribution, and having others make up for his absence is even tougher against an opponent like UConn.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) dunks the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker and Steve Jamerson Jr did their best to fill the void after combining for 17 points in the first round against UCF, but came up a little short, even as Booker led the team with 13 points.

Even with those numbers from Booker and double-digit outings from four starters in total, UCLA just didn't have the same juice. The Bruins shot just 39% from the floor, including 14-of-36 on two-point attempts against UConn's interior defense.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

"I'm going to guess 20 to 25 of those were at the rim," Cronin remarked. "We could not finish at the rim. There was a lot of physicality...we talked about it, but I didn't get the job done with that."

Sophomore guard Trent Perry, who broke out in Skyy Clark's absence during Big Ten play and claimed a starting role, also had a rough night, finishing with five points and making only two shots. He had become a sort of catalyst for the Bruins' offense, but the Huskies shut him down.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Still, the Bruins hung with UConn throughout the first half and were within four points with about eight minutes left in the game. That's plenty of time to make up the deficit and pull off the upset, and the UCLA team of late should have relished the fact that it was there for the taking. However, where we had seen an offensive outburst from the Bruins over recent weeks, UCLA went cold for over three minutes as UConn pulled away.

In a way, UCLA's defense let it down over that stretch, but a lack of offense, forced by UConn's style, also put the defense in a bad position. If UCLA had knocked down shots like it is capable of, it would have had a chance to win. But it didn't, and now the Bruins are going home after their biggest strength met its match when it mattered most.