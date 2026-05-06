The Case for UCLA’s Top Recruit Starting Next Season

With UCLA’s offseason beginning to slow down, it’s time to take a look at a position that could spark the most controversy next season.

Right now, many people project UCLA’s lineup to consist of Trent Perry, Jaylen Petty, Eric Dailey Jr., Filip Jovic, and Xavier Booker . However, there could potentially be a wild card at the power forward position depending on how the offseason develops, which could shake things up significantly.

The Starting Power Forward Spot Is Up for Grabs

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

When taking a look at UCLA’s projected lineup, almost every position seems set in stone except for power forward. Right now, Jovic is projected to be UCLA’s starter there. Not only is he experienced, but his skill set fits perfectly with UCLA’s frontcourt.

When looking further down the depth chart, names like Brandon Williams, Sergej Macura, and Joe Philon stand out. Each player has shown enough promise to potentially earn a starting role for the Bruins next season. However, there might be more clarity to the situation than most people think.

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) shoots the ball as Gillion Academy Lions center Marcis Ponder (11) guards him during the second quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The key to understanding UCLA’s strategy this offseason and beyond is figuring out how to maximize player ceilings. Looking at the names above, one player whose upside clearly stands out.

That player is Philon. Philon committed to UCLA on March 21. It is clear he has immense talent and could potentially become a major piece for the Bruins. But there are still some concerns about starting him right away.

Cons of Starting Philon

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The first issue with starting Philon is that he is somewhat undersized for the power forward position. Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing just 180 pounds, he could become an easy target in the paint. However, if he adds more weight throughout the offseason, that concern could disappear quickly.

Another concern is experience. When comparing Philon’s experience to Jovic’s, there is a clear gap. Not only did Jovic play significant minutes and start on an SEC team, but he was also a major piece in Auburn’s run to the NIT Championship game.

Pros of Starting Philon

Montverde Academy Eagles forward Joe Philon (1) blocks a shot attempt from Gillion Academy Lions guard Jayden Joseph (1) during the fourth quarter of a City of Palms Classic Signature Series game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, there are significant benefits to starting Philon. During his senior season, he averaged 11.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. The year before, he averaged 17.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.0 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game.

It is clear Philon is a defensive juggernaut capable of consistently disrupting passing lanes while also being a threat near the rim. While Jovic brings more physicality right now, Philon arguably has the more refined long-term skill set that could develop significantly under Mick Cronin.

UCLA commit Joe Philon almost took off from the FREE THROW LINE 🤯🔥 #ChipotleNationals #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/SiFbnINl9r — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 3, 2026

By starting Philon, UCLA would not only be developing a player who could become a superstar, but also adding more technical defensive ability to the floor — something the Bruins desperately need. While Jovic can provide many of those same traits, taking a chance on Philon could be worth it.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA’s starting lineup has not always determined who gets the biggest role. But when discussing who deserves more minutes long term, Philon makes a strong case. Not only may his ceiling be among the highest on UCLA’s roster, but he also gives the Bruins the defensive upside they desperately need.