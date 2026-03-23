What Mick Cronin Said Following UCLA's Heartbreaking Loss to UConn

The Bruins fell to UConn, 73–57, in underwhelming fashion to officially close the 2025–26 season.

UCLA fought hard despite being without its No. 1 player, Tyler Bilodeau. Even so, it was still 5-on-5, and UCLA was simply outmatched. While this loss stings in the moment, it ultimately serves as a microcosm of a very inconsistent season. Hopefully, next season pans out better.

Consoling His Players

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The reality of a loss like this highlights just how young these players are. Losing is a very difficult part of the sport, and at times it can be hard to watch your season—and your college career—end just like that. Trent Perry is no different; as one of UCLA's best players, this loss was crushing.

"You know, when you're a young player, it's good to be upset. It means you care. You know, right now, there's not the time to to coach, you know. So right now is the time to. try to, you know, be a father figure for those guys. It's tough on them." Mick Cronin

The Margin of Physicality

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) and center Eric Reibe (12) and UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) attempt to get a loose ball in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

This simply was not UCLA's night. It became clear when UConn took the lead in the second half that UCLA had hit a standstill—they simply could not score. Fingers can be pointed in many directions in trying to explain this, but the bottom line is that UCLA must execute better.

"I thought that the bottom line was it was five on five and they played harder than us. Their defense was better than our offense, and I take responsibility for that. Got to have your guys ready for the opponent and what the opponent's going to bring to the table, not just with what they run offensively, but what they do defensively and their physicality defensively." Cronin

UCLA Played Sloppy

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reaches for a rebound against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

UCLA played completely out-of-character. Lousy turnovers, poor fouls, and even worse shot selection. This was a key factor in UCLA feeling helpless late in the second-half. It would be nice to see UCLA improve, but yet again the season is over. Tough pill to swallow.

"If we had practice tomorrow, we'd be running. We don't foul jump shooters. So, you know, it was destructive to our chances. Given that we were struggling to score, just, you know, guys taking shots they have no chance to make. Twice we fouled them. Lack of discipline goes on the coach." Cronon

All in all, it was an up-and-down campaign for Cronin's Bruins.