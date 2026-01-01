How Sienna Betts Stunned Observers Against Penn State

Sienna Betts gave UCLA a taste of what the future holds with a very impressive performance against Penn State.

Sienna Betts had a very solid game against Penn State. While nothing too crazy, it was just enough to get fans excited for the future. Betts was also tasked with guarding star Gracie Merkle, who was only able to score 15 points, down from her season average of 19.7.

Offensive Strides

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) drives past Long Beach State Beach guard Jaquoia Jones-Brown (30), guard Khylee Pepe (13) and forward Kennan Ka (5) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Scoring is not something that freshman are usually consistent at. However, Betts has shown extreme confidence against the league's best as of late. Against Penn State she was able to score 10 points on 4-8 shooting. She was also able to find the two free throws with her efforts.

Mentioned previously she was put up against standout junior Gracie Merkle who stands at a very imposing 6-foot-6, with a frame to go with it. This task for any freshman could be very daunting , however their encounters only reinforced what we knew about Sienna's scoring ability.

Her ability to shoot off one foot adds an unbeatable dimension to her game, forcing defenses to stay honest at all times. While it would have been nice to see more of that throughout the game, it is clear she is still figuring out her role.

However, it is nice to see that Cori Close feels more comfortable playing Betts for extended minutes. Against Penn State she played a season high of 16 minutes. Up from her 13 she played against Ohio State. There is reason to believe she will continue to earn more intentional minutes as the season progresses.

Some Flaws Showing

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and Long Beach State Beach forward Kennan Ka (5) battle for a loose ball during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The only real critique from this game was the foul trouble she found herself in. She recorded a season-high four personal fouls, which, to her credit, were sometimes necessary—Penn State plays a very physical style, and this was largely a matter of her adjusting to that defensively.

The physicality isn’t something to complain about—it’s a plus. However, Betts will need to better leverage it on the glass. At her size and in that role, the rebound numbers need to be higher. If she can align her scoring and rebounding consistently, she becomes nearly unstoppable.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11), forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) look on from the bench during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Sienna can learn to better use her physicality and score more consistently, there’s no reason she can’t become one of the league’s top stars in the near future. Her next test comes against USC, where she’ll face Jazzy Davidson , the nation’s No. 1 recruit.

