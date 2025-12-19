Predicting UCLA Women’s Basketball’s Next Five Games

The Bruins are currently 10-1, after winning their last four games.

UCLA's only loss came at the hands of now No. 2 Texas in a rough neutral-site game. However, the Bruins were able to piece together four straight against Duke, Tennessee, Oregon, and, most recently, Cal Poly. The Bruins enter one of their rougher parts of the schedule, playing three ranked teams in their next five.

Game 12: vs Long State Beach (Dec. 20, Home)

Colorado State women's basketball player Madelyn Bragg shoots during a game at Moby Arena against Long Beach State on Nov. 9. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Long Beach State Beach (yes, that is their mascot name) are currently 0-9 on the season. This game should go in UCLA's way very easily, and should have a final score similar to the Cal Poly matchup, where the Bruins would win 115-28.

While the Bruins did face Cal Poly without their best player, Vanessa McManus, they still would have won that game in a similar fashion. The Beach will most likely have its best player in JaQuoia Jones-Brown, a guard who is averaging 17.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 42% from the field.

Colorado State women's basketball player McKenna Murphy shoots during a game at Moby Arena against Long Beach State on Nov. 9. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: 103-43 UCLA

Game 13: No. 21 Ohio State (Dec. 28, Away)

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Ava Watson (5) looks at guard Dasha Biriuk (7) before the NCAA basketball game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Value City Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes have looked sharp this season. They currently sit at 10-1, and, like UCLA, will most likely be 11-1 entering this matchup. This is a massive game for Ohio State, as they are still looking for that big win to catapult them up the rankings. UCLA fits that criteria.

The Bruins will have to deal with Jaloni Cambridge, who has been stellar this season. She is averaging 20.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.4 steals. She is also shooting 51.6% from the field. Kiki Rice will have her hands full during this matchup.

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jaloni Cambridge (22) and center Elsa Lemmilä (12) prepare to play in the first half of the NCAA basketball game against the Norfolk State Spartans at Value City Arena on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: 87-71 UCLA

Game 14: vs Penn State Lady Lions (Dec. 31, Away)

Mar 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Deja Church (20) drives around Penn State Lady Lions forward Sam Breen (24) in the second half during the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Michigan Defeated Penn state 74 to 43. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The battle of the centers will ensue in this matchup, as Lauren Betts will take on Gracie Merkle, who has been very impressive this season. Averaging 21 points, 8.1 rebounds, while shooting a very good 74.2% from the field. This will be Laurens Betts' first taste at a notable Big Ten center.

This game should ultimately fall in UCLA's direction, as entering this matchup, the Lady Lions will most likely be 7-5. While not as easy as teams like Long Beach State or Cal Poly, the Bruins should have no issues in this matchup.

Nov 14, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Lady Bears guard Jada Walker (11) drives to the basket as East Texas A&M Lions guard Nykesha Sanders (5) defends during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Prediction: 92-67 UCLA

Game 15: No. 19 USC Trojans (Jan. 3, Home)

Dec 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Amy Kurkowski (2) beats USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) to a pass down court during the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Trojans at the time of this article are 8-3, and could enter this matchup 10-3 with wins against Nebraska and Cal. A cross-town rivalry will be renewed in this one; however, UCLA clearly has the upper hand.

Another storyline in this one will feature the class of 2025 No.1 prospect Jazzy Davidson going up against the No. 2 prospect in the nation, Sienna Betts . While there might not be much one-on-one going down in this one, this could be the start of a very intense rivalry between the two.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) makes a free throw against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The season Davidson has been on a tear, leading the Trojans in all major categories. She is averaging 16 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.5 blocks, all of which lead the team. Whoever is on Davidson in this one will need to be on their toes.

Game Prediction: 89-64 UCLA

Game 16: vs No. 23 Nebraska Cornhusker (Jan. 11, Home)

Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) chases the ball past Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alberte Rimdal (5) during the fourth quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Another huge conference test for the Bruins as they will face the currently 11-0 Cornhuskers. There is no denying that Nebraska has been a good team this season. However, UCLA should have no issues in this game.

While UCLA is favored in this one, they still need to be careful against guard Britt Prince, who this season is averaging 19.3 points, 4.4 assists while shooting a very good 62% from the field.

Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) defends against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Britt Prince (23) during the fourth quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Prediction: 79-64 UCLA

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5), guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) and center Lauren Betts (51) react on the bench after a basket during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins should be able to finish this rough five-game stretch 5-0, barring any miracle upsets, of course. With Sienna Betts back in the lineup, the Bruins could prove to be unstoppable, even against some of these harder teams.

