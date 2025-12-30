Cori Close Challenges Media Over Support Shortcomings

Cori Close calls out media after sparse attendance at double-ranked matchup.

The No. 4-ranked Bruins took on No. 19 Ohio State in what turned out to be a very close 82-75 matchup. A game of this caliber should have gotten plenty of hype. Without considering both teams' current rank, the media turnout should have been more significant.

Apr 3, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close at press conference at the Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the only double-ranked matchup, this game should have gotten much more coverage, something that was very disappointing for Cori Close , who has turned this UCLA team into a national contender. This underlines much larger issues in women's sports as a whole.

Sports reporter Benjamin Royer reached out to Cori Close for a quote following the game. While Royer did not travel with the team, he still made the effort to connect with the head coach after the win, ensuring her comments were included in postgame coverage.

“Honestly, if I’m being really blunt with you, the energy in the building was great, but having no media here at all from either team or either—no AP, no nothing, doesn’t say a lot,” Close told Royer. “We’re the only double-ranked game out today; the only one in the country, and we had no media day today. No media here. You’re the only one that’s asked to talk to me. And credit to you, but I don’t mind if you print that either. Like for the only game that had two ranked opponents to not have more coverage over this particular game—disappointing, honestly.” Cori Close

What this Means for UCLA?

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close talks to an official during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This lack of support really comes as a shock to Close, as the Bruins are a very high-profile team, ranked No. 4 in the country. A team of this caliber should have the media on its back at all times, not just when it is convenient. The holiday season is no excuse for this lack of support.

Moving forward, the Bruins need to become undeniable, and that starts with their playmakers delivering standout performances on a consistent basis. Caitlin Clark represented a massive culture shift for the sport, and UCLA needs to replicate that level of impact and visibility.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) boxes out Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While UCLA really has nothing to prove to these companies, it just proves that the bar is set much higher for them when it comes to sports. Moving forward, we should see a dramatic shift in media attention towards UCLA, especially if they can scorch their next few opponents .

