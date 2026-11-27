Tuesday night’s reveal of the latest College Football Playoff rankings has the UCLA Bruins entering a must-win Week 13 matchup against the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have had to navigate through a surplus of circumstances this week, complicating the parameters of this matchup. Here's how to watch UCLA's pivotal game on Saturday.

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC

Date: Nov. 28

Time: 12:30 p.m. PT

Location: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, CA)

TV: CBS

Listen: KABC-AM 790

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Series History Between UCLA and USC

Saturday will be the 96th time these two programs square off. In the previous 95 matchups, the Trojans own a 54-34-7 record over the Bruins. Obviously, the vast majority of those results have nothing to do with what will transpire this weekend, but they show how deep-rooted this rivalry is.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lincoln Riley's side has gotten the best of UCLA in the last two meetings, including a 29-10 win last season. The Bruins are better equipped this time around with Bob Chesney as head coach and a well-rounded roster led by its defense. The Trojans have won three of the last four meetings, so recent history isn't on UCLA's side. Nevertheless, it should be a tantalizing contest.

Storylines to Watch For

There are several storylines heading into this game, including Ty Dieffenbach's availability. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound quarterback suffered a scary-looking injury in last week's loss to Michigan and was carted off the field. It was expected that the Bruins would have to prepare for life without Dieffenbach for the rest of the season.

According to reports, Dieffenbach is nursing a minor hip injury and has a chance to play on Saturday. Now, it's uncertain that he'll end up starting. And even if Dieffenbach does, how effective will he be? There's no guarantee Dieffenbach, at less than 100%, is UCLA's best option at quarterback. That said, if Dieffenbach can play, it's hard to believe this coaching staff won't roll with the veteran signal caller.

Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles (18) tackles UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) during the first overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another storyline to keep tabs on is UCLA's aspirations for the College Football Playoff. The result of this game obviously has major implications on its status in the 12-team bracket. Last week's defeat in Ann Arbor caused the Bruins to fall five spots to No. 9 in the latest rankings, released on Tuesday night.

UCLA controls its own destiny. With a win, the Bruins cement themselves in the playoff field and clinch a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game. With a loss, UCLA's standing in the CFP would be uneven and wavering. The Bruins' path to their goals is straightforward - win, and you're in; lose and suddenly everything is up in the air. Dieffenbach's injury is a monumental factor in all of this, but UCLA's postseason status is arguably at the forefront for Bruin Nation.