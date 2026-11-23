There may be hope after all for the UCLA Bruins to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Following this past weekend's loss against the Michigan Wolverines, Ty Dieffenbach suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Afterward, the Bruins' aspirations to compete for a national championship were vanquished.

That despair was short-lived. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Monday that Dieffenbach's injury isn't expected to be long-term, and while it's uncertain, the veteran quarterback could suit up against USC this weekend. Here's a deeper dive into this news and what it means for the Bruins.

Hope for UCLA?

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney yells before a play against Michigan during the first overtime against Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is obviously fantastic news for the Bruins, whose postseason hopes looked dead in the water, despite having only one loss on the season. However, context matters. UCLA fell to the Wolverines, who were marred by injuries, specifically on the offensive line. As mentioned, Dieffenbach's season appeared to be in jeopardy since he was carted off the field.

Losing in that fashion and presumably without their starting quarterback the rest of the way, it would be difficult to imagine the Bruins taking down USC this upcoming weekend. In this scenario, UCLA dropping its final two games of the season and losing its starting quarterback for the rest of the campaign, the committee could easily eliminate the Bruins from consideration for the 12-team field.

We still have to see what happens in the coming days, but the fact that Dieffenbach even has a chance to start on Saturday is monumental.

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Reasons To Pump the Brakes

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) reacts after an injury in overtime at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the news is positive, things can still go south. For one, this doesn't guarantee that the veteran signal caller will be available against the Trojans. Whether or not Dieffenbach plays is still up in the air. Secondly, even if Dieffenbach is available, that doesn't automatically mean the Bruins are in the driver's seat in this contest.

USC is no pushover, and this is the farthest thing from a gimme game for the Bruins. The Trojans currently rank No. 18 in the country with an 8-3 record. Fortunately for the Bruins, this game is at home, which could be pivotal in the result. Nevertheless, we can't overlook head coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans.

What Does This Mean Moving Forward?

UCLA needs to view this as a must-win game, but even if Dieffenbach is unavailable for the College Football Playoff, this team wouldn't be in dire straits. A loss would further damage the Bruins' chances of qualifying for the 12-team field, but as noted, the selection committee’s knowledge of Dieffenbach's status has to be baked into the equation.

While we've discussed how it's plausible the Bruins are considered a non-playoff team due to the latest developments, it would also be unfair for UCLA to miss the playoffs with just two losses. Dieffenbach avoiding a major injury is astronomically great news for this program and head coach Bob Chesney.