This time last week, the UCLA Bruins were viewed as a lock to make the College Football Playoff.

That instantly changed when they fell to the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor, and their starting quarterback went down with a potentially significant injury. While there have been some positive updates regarding that situation, UCLA still faces immense pressure heading into Saturday's contest against the USC Trojans. With that in mind, here are questions fans need answered before Week 13.

Will Ty Dieffenbach Play?

This is the primary concern for UCLA as it prepares for this weekend's contest. Dieffenbach suffered a scary-looking injury in overtime against Michigan. He spent several minutes on the ground before being carted off the field. Based on all the semantics, Dieffenbach would be out for the foreseeable future.

However, reports surfaced on Monday that Dieffenbach suffered a minor hip injury and could play against USC on Saturday. His status for the game remains up in the air. It's difficult to provide a clear-cut answer to this question, but practice reports will be worth monitoring throughout the week. If Dieffenbach suits up, he could be operating at less than 100%. Assuming that's the case, Dieffenbach could hamper the team at less than full strength.

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Is Saturday a Must-Win Game?

That should be the message from head coach Bob Chesney. The circumstances have already changed drastically with last week's defeat. UCLA doesn't want to play with fire and leave itself up for judgment from the selection committee. The Bruins need to view this game as a must-win, and given the circumstances, it is.

Ending the season with two consecutive losses and a question mark at quarterback, which would grow exponentially if Dieffenbach is ruled out, would leave UCLA fans nervous entering the final reveal of the 12-team field.

Would Missing CFP Qualify for UCLA's Season to be Labeled a Failure?

Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney talks with Line Judge Sergio DeHoyos during the first quarter against Michigan at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the Bruins were projected to be a middling team at best this season, it would be harsh to say this season was a failure if they don't make the College Football Playoff. It would certainly be viewed as a disappointment considering the team was in prime position to compete for a national championship.

UCLA entered Week 12 ranked No. 4 in the country and in control of its own destiny - clinching a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game and earning a first-round bye. That's no longer the case, obviously, and it's no longer a lock for the Bruins to feature in the 12-team playoff. Again, UCLA wasn't expected to be in the position it currently sits before the season started. Now that the Bruins have made it this far, it would be a gut punch to the team and fanbase if they missed the CFP.