The UCLA Bruins' College Football Playoff hopes took a sudden turn for the worse after falling to the Michigan Wolverines.

With that in mind, here is the Bruins' stock report following their disheartening Week 12 loss in Ann Arbor.

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Aiden Gobaira

There weren't many positives for the Bruins, but the defensive performance was noteworthy. UCLA's pass rush took advantage of Michigan's makeshift offensive line, recording four sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Gobaira imposed his will off the edge throughout the game, producing seven tackles (four solo and 2.5 tackles for loss) and one sack. His lone sack was a momentum shifter; the Wolverines had an opportunity to gain at least three points. However, Gobaira strip-sacked Bryce Underwood and recovered the fumble. It was a six-point swing, with the Bruins maneuvering into field-goal range at the end of the first half.

Donavyn Pellot

With Jalen Woods out of the lineup, the Bruins needed others to step up. In an expanded role, Pellot had his best game of the season and had nine total tackles, including two solo and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Malik Hartford

Michigan's passing attack had little to offer, which is a testament to the secondary. Because Underwood completed only 11 passes, with several uncatchable attempts, the defensive backs didn't have many opportunities to make plays on the ball. That said, Hartford made his hay in the tackling department, tying Pellot for a team-high nine tackles.

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Ty Dieffenbach

UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) runs against Michigan linebacker Nathaniel Staehling (44) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Saturday was a nightmare for Dieffenbach. The veteran signal caller deserves the lion's share of the blame for the Bruins' failure in this one. The defense repeatedly bailed Dieffenbach out, but his three turnovers - two fumbles and one interception - proved costly.

To make matters worse, Dieffenbach suffered what appeared to be a significant injury. X-rays came back negative, but the team will conduct more tests to determine the severity of the injury. If Dieffenbach is forced to miss next week's game against USC, the Bruins' chances of winning take a significant dip.

Aidan Mizell

Mizell's lack of production was a byproduct of Dieffenbach's inability to string passes together. Additionally, the senior wideout suffered an injury that hindered him throughout the game. Following two games with at least 150 receiving yards, Mizell had three receptions for 36 yards.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Dieffenbach's status moving forward up in the air, Mizell's ceiling is capped exponentially. Because Mizell's production is volatile and contingent on explosive plays, it's difficult to envision him having worthwhile outings.

Wayne Knight

Knight was another victim of the poor quarterback play. Due to Dieffenbach's ineptitude for the majority of the game, Michigan stacked the box and crowded the line of scrimmage. With no space to navigate, Knight totaled 30 rushing yards on 11 carries.

The 5-foot-7, 194-pound running back was more than serviceable as a pass catcher, leading the Bruins with six receptions for 38 yards. That also speaks to how mundane the passing attack was in the loss.