How To Watch: UCLA Bruins vs New Mexico Lobos Week 3
Few thought the UCLA Bruins (0-2, 0-0 Big Ten) would be in the position they are in through two weeks of the season.
Two games down with a grim season outlook, DeShaun Foster, Nico Iamaleava and the Bruins are looking to turn the tables around against New Mexico on Friday.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins vs New Mexico Lobos
When: Friday, Sept. 12
Time: 7:10 p.m. (PT)
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)
TV: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Carlo Jimenez, Brock Vereen, Drea Avent
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 106 or 195
DeShaun Foster's Biggest Concern Ahead of UCLA vs New Mexico
UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster doesn't carry himself like his team started a season filled with anticipation 0-2.
Perhaps he's resting on the fact that he's been here before. Last season, the Bruins started the year 1-5 but turned around and finished the year 5-7. Regardless, time is running out for any hope a seismic turnaround, and it starts with New Mexico on Friday.
During Monday's media availability, Foster detailed his biggest concern with the team after consecutive brutal losses to Utah and UNLV.
"Just finding a way to get these guys to show up in the first half," Foster said. UCLA came out flat against the Rebels, dropping 23-3 in the first half before a comeback was cut short with a Nico Iamaleava game-sealing interception, leading to the 30-23 loss.
"I think if we could put together two halves like we did in that second half, and play like that earlier on, then a lot of these numbers might be a little bit different. But we played a really good team in that first game. And the second game, didn't start the game necessarily the way that we wanted to, and I was just glad they were able to come out after half and start executing the way that they needed to, because a lot of it is just execution.
"I think that we're stopping ourselves more than the opponent is stopping us."
