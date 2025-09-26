How To Watch: UCLA Bruins vs. Northwestern Wildcats Week 5
The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are officially commencing the Tim Skipper era nearly two weeks after firing DeShaun Foster.
Winless through three games, with a grim season outlook ahead, the Bruins are desperate for wins, and fast. They have a chance to start a turnaround against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) to start conference play.
How to Watch
What: UCLA Bruins @ Northwestern Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 25
Time: 12:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium (Evanston, Illinois)
TV: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Jeff Levering, Jake Butt, Brooke Fletcher
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 372
Skipper Outlines Mindset Entering Critical Northwestern Clash
It's officially game week, and the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) need a win more than seemingly any team in the nation.
Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper used Week 4's bye week as a pseudo-training camp to get the program adjusted to the post-DeShaun Foster era. Week 5 is all about preparation for Big Ten play against Northwestern.
During Wednesday's media availability, Skipper detailed the team's collective mindset going into its latest must-win game.
"The mindset's in a very good place," Skipper said. "We've had some competitive Tuesday and Wednesday practices, and I like where we're at. The guys are working, it's getting physical out there, and just building up to gameday.
"As you practice, you've got to move on to the next day and all that matters is what happens Saturday. So, just keep building to that and I'm excited to get to that day."
Why is Northwestern a critical game other than the fact that A) the Bruins are yet to win a game and B) it's a conference opponent? Because the Wildcats are one of the few remaining teams on paper that UCLA may have a chance to beat.
