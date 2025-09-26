All Bruins

How To Watch: UCLA Bruins vs. Northwestern Wildcats Week 5

The Bruins are still searching for their first win of the season.

Connor Moreno

Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks to pass during the first quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are officially commencing the Tim Skipper era nearly two weeks after firing DeShaun Foster.

Winless through three games, with a grim season outlook ahead, the Bruins are desperate for wins, and fast. They have a chance to start a turnaround against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) to start conference play.

How to Watch

What: UCLA Bruins @ Northwestern Wildcats
When: Saturday, Sept. 25
Time: 12:30 p.m. (PT)
Where: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium (Evanston, Illinois)
TV: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Jeff Levering, Jake Butt, Brooke Fletcher
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 372

Skipper Outlines Mindset Entering Critical Northwestern Clash

It's officially game week, and the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) need a win more than seemingly any team in the nation.

ucl
Sep 4, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas assistant head coach Tim Skipper watches team warm ups before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper used Week 4's bye week as a pseudo-training camp to get the program adjusted to the post-DeShaun Foster era. Week 5 is all about preparation for Big Ten play against Northwestern.

During Wednesday's media availability, Skipper detailed the team's collective mindset going into its latest must-win game.

"The mindset's in a very good place," Skipper said. "We've had some competitive Tuesday and Wednesday practices, and I like where we're at. The guys are working, it's getting physical out there, and just building up to gameday.

"As you practice, you've got to move on to the next day and all that matters is what happens Saturday. So, just keep building to that and I'm excited to get to that day."

ucl
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Tim Skipper during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Why is Northwestern a critical game other than the fact that A) the Bruins are yet to win a game and B) it's a conference opponent? Because the Wildcats are one of the few remaining teams on paper that UCLA may have a chance to beat.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.