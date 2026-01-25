How Trent Perry Continued to Grow Against Wildcats

Trent Perry has become a revelation for the UCLA Bruins this season, and he stepped up once again in their win over Northwestern.

The Bruins took down Northwestern by a score of 71-64 on Saturday, with Perry’s 18 points tying Tyler Bilodeau for the game-high. The win was the second in a row for UCLA following their upset win over Purdue , and was another strong game for Perry.

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

In light of Skyy Clark’s absence due to injury, Perry has stepped up to replace that lost production. He has scored in double-digits in 7 of his last 9 games, including a career-high 30 points on Jan. 14 against Penn State.

On the season, Perry is averaging over 11 points per game, shooting 45 percent from the floor, and 42 percent from three-point range. After averaging just 3.7 points per game last season in limited action, Perry has stepped up big time in his sophomore season.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is defended by Northwestern Wildcats guard Jordan Clayton (11) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Perry's thoughts

After their win over Northwestern, Perry was asked about his recent scoring surge, and what has most contributed to his growth of late.

“Just playing basketball, being confident,” Perry said. “The coaching staff is just telling me to let it fly, be aggressive, and of course with Skyy out, he’s a great scorer, so just trying to step into that role a little bit.”

“I just put in a lot of work this offseason,” Perry added. “Just getting to my spots, specifically, like with ball handling, you have to secure the ball, and be able to get there at first, and then execute. Just trusting my work, and I’m just happy that I’m able to show it.”

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Perry’s recent surge has helped the Bruins survive Clark’s absence. Clark is averaging over 13 points per game this season, leaving big shoes to fill, which Perry has been able to do so far. His high-level scoring has helped keep UCLA afloat amidst a competitive conference this season.

The Bruins have gotten back on track after limping out the gate in Big 10 play. UCLA is now 6-3 in conference play, and has certainly gained back the respect of many college basketball pundits. The Bruins started the season ranked inside the top 25 on the AP Poll before falling out, and when they are at their best they can compete with anyone, and shouldn’t be counted out just yet as a team that can make a deep run in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

