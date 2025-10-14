All Bruins

UCLA's Iamaleava Garnering Heisman Trophy Consideration

The Bruins' quarterback had a rough start to the season, but ESPN's Bill Connelly gave him some Heisman points.

Connor Moreno

UCLA's Nico Iamaleava warms up before the football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
UCLA's Nico Iamaleava warms up before the football game against Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Nico Iamaleava has been slowly quieting many of his doubters over the course of the last two weeks, leading the UCLA Bruins to two quality, season-changing wins.

The redshirt sophomore was underperforming to start the season, but his incremental improvement -- along with some shakeup in the Bruins' coaching staff -- brought him to Saturday's dominant win over Michigan State.

ucl
UCLA's Nico Iamaleava throws a pass against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN's Bill Connelly has been uniquely tracking Heisman Trophy candidates, and Iamaleava has garnered some consideration from the analytical wiz.

Connelly has been using an F-1-esque weekly scoring system to rank Heisman candidates throughout the season. The Bruins' signal-caller is tied for seventh on the leaderboard.

Connelly's Ranking:

1. Ty Simpson, Alabama
2. Tayken Green, Arkansas
3. Demond Williams, Washington
4. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
5. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
6. Jayden Maiava, USC
T-7. Jonah Coleman, Washington
T-7. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
T-7. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
T-7. Diego Pavia, Purdue
T-7. Sawyer Robinson, Baylor

ucl
Oct 11, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Grading Nico Iamaleava's Week 7 UCLA Performance

UCLA had its best game on the ground of the season, and Iamaleava didn't have to lead the charge. The Bruins posted 238 yards on the ground on 43 attempts and used all four of their running backs.

Jalen Berger led the charge with 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, good for 6.4 yards per rush. Berger also caught two touchdowns from Iamaleava.

Iamaleava's legs were the big story of their Penn State win last week, where he ran for 128 on 16 carries. Against the Spartans, Iamaleava only ran six times for three yards, but he had his best statistical passing game of the year, throwing three touchdowns for 180 yards on 16-of-24 passing. He had a 170.9 passer rating, which is the highest of the season.

ucl
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks for an open receiver in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Iamaleava's Thoughts

The Bruins' signal-caller detailed the difference between UCLA's first four games and its last two, attributing them to having fun.

"We’re getting back to having fun," he said. "Football is a great sport that we play, and we’re getting back to childhood memories when we used to play this when we were younger. We’re going out there and having fun with it. We were a little uptight the first four games, and I feel like we went out there, let our hair flow, and played for fun.”

Another significant factor in the Bruins' offensive success has been offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel. Iamaleava attributes their recent success to the young phenom.

"The plays Coach Jerry is putting us in have been great. He’s putting us in great positions for us to be successful. Everything is clicking right now. The o-line has done a great job getting our run game open, and receivers are doing a great job of getting open.”

Iamaleava's Grade

ucl
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks for an open receiver in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Week 7 was yet another solid performance out of Iamaleava. It was arguably the Bruins' best game of the season from start to finish.

What separates this week's outing from last week's was Iamaleava's ability -- and necessity -- to use his legs. The Bruins didn't have to rely on their quarterback for the attack on the ground, which is why Iamaleava's Penn State game will remain his best game of the season.

Still, the redshirt sophomore had a great performance on the road. For that, we're giving him a B+ against Michigan State.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.