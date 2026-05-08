If All Else Fails, UCLA Can Rely on This Player

The Bruins had the opportunity to go far in the March Madness tournament, with the roster and the talent to do so after a good regular season that saw UCLA beat some of the best teams in the nation.

However, when the Bruins lost their star player and pillar in Tyler Bilodeau, everything fell apart for the rest of the Big Ten Tournament, in which Bilodeau was injured, and the March Madness Tournament.

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) falls on the court due to injury during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal against Michigan State at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That led to UCLA fans having to see their beloved team bounced in the second round by the eventual national runner-up, the UConn Huskies, in blowout fashion, and they did not have anyone on their diluted roster to pick things back up.

However, this year, because of what has happened in the offseason, one player is poised to pick up the pace and rile up the team even when everything is falling apart : Eric Freeny.

Out of All Players, Why Eric Freeny?

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) grabs a rebound against UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

One thing that can be monumental for any team going into a big match is what the public thinks of the players on the roster, the coach, and how everybody performs as a unit.

If a player is hyped by fans, he will often perform better due to the encouragement and adrenaline received, but if a player is vehemently disliked on social media, it might be harder to play.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) brings the ball up court against Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Eric Freeny, in particular, lands on the former, being quite liked on social media last season and in the off-season, which would work in his favor as a hype-man for the team, in the same way fans hype him up.

However, it was one thing to have social media and fans at his back last year when he had little time on the court and only two points per game.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It will be a whole different beast to get fans consistently on his side, and consequently, his team's side, with more minutes and more shots per game.

Other Players Who Could Rile UCLA Up in Tough Moments

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Trent Perry (0) and guard Brandon Williams (5) in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Two other players who were well-liked during last season are Trent Perry, who had his struggles but generally performed well when he had a lot to prove , and Brandon Williams, who flew under the radar offensively.

Both players could have social media on their side, with fans pushing the team forward, as Freeny does, and they could even have support when Freeny might not. He will be a key for the Bruins.