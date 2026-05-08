If All Else Fails, UCLA Can Rely on This Player
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The Bruins had the opportunity to go far in the March Madness tournament, with the roster and the talent to do so after a good regular season that saw UCLA beat some of the best teams in the nation.
However, when the Bruins lost their star player and pillar in Tyler Bilodeau, everything fell apart for the rest of the Big Ten Tournament, in which Bilodeau was injured, and the March Madness Tournament.
That led to UCLA fans having to see their beloved team bounced in the second round by the eventual national runner-up, the UConn Huskies, in blowout fashion, and they did not have anyone on their diluted roster to pick things back up.
However, this year, because of what has happened in the offseason, one player is poised to pick up the pace and rile up the team even when everything is falling apart: Eric Freeny.
Out of All Players, Why Eric Freeny?
- One thing that can be monumental for any team going into a big match is what the public thinks of the players on the roster, the coach, and how everybody performs as a unit.
- If a player is hyped by fans, he will often perform better due to the encouragement and adrenaline received, but if a player is vehemently disliked on social media, it might be harder to play.
- Eric Freeny, in particular, lands on the former, being quite liked on social media last season and in the off-season, which would work in his favor as a hype-man for the team, in the same way fans hype him up.
- However, it was one thing to have social media and fans at his back last year when he had little time on the court and only two points per game.
- It will be a whole different beast to get fans consistently on his side, and consequently, his team's side, with more minutes and more shots per game.
Other Players Who Could Rile UCLA Up in Tough Moments
- Two other players who were well-liked during last season are Trent Perry, who had his struggles but generally performed well when he had a lot to prove, and Brandon Williams, who flew under the radar offensively.
- Both players could have social media on their side, with fans pushing the team forward, as Freeny does, and they could even have support when Freeny might not. He will be a key for the Bruins.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.