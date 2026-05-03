3 Under-the-Radar Bruins Who Will Shine Next Season

There are two types of teams in college basketball — good teams and great teams. What separates them is the players who are not under the spotlight.

The Bruins were able to bring in six players this offseason and still have two more roster spots remaining. Because of that, there is an influx of new players whose full capabilities we don’t know yet. Because of this, we could see many Bruins fly under the radar and make a massive impact.

Azavier Robinson | G

Jan 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) high-fives fans after the game against the DePaul Blue Demons at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The first player on this list is one of UCLA’s more recent additions, Azavier Robinson , a guard coming from Butler. Considering he suffered a season-ending injury in January, the expectations for Robinson to make an impact on day one are not that high.

However, Robinson has consistently shown that he can be a very talented player on both sides of the court. Last year, he averaged 1.5 steals per game, which would have been second behind Donovan Dent. Even though Robinson most likely won’t start, he will make a massive impact off the bench.

Brandon Williams | G & F

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) reacts after dunking the ball on Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Brandon Williams is another player who could make an impact without the spotlight. Last season, he proved to be an essential piece for UCLA’s defense in the paint. His physicality and aggressiveness allowed UCLA to be more flexible both offensively and defensively.

What really sticks out about Williams is his ability to be effective underneath the basket as well as from beyond the arc. That versatility should continue to develop throughout this offseason and into next season. Because of this, it would not be surprising to see Williams turn some heads.

Eric Freeny | G

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) and Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) jockey for rebounding position during the 1st half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Next season, Eric Freeny is projected to back up Trent Perry at the point guard position. This could mean one of two things — either Freeney develops his offensive skill set more this offseason, or he continues to be a defensive powerhouse.

Both outcomes are realistic, so it would not be surprising to see Freeney grow in both areas. Take Perry, for example — he started last season on the bench and quickly developed into one of UCLA’s most efficient scorers. Freeny is an early candidate to follow a similar path.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is UCLA is looking very strong this offseason. Not only do they have star players like Xavier Booker, Perry, and Eric Dailey Jr., but they also have players who can make an impact in the smaller gaps of the rotation.