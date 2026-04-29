Why UCLA's Roster Appears Very Fragile

When taking a look at UCLA’s roster, it is clear that they are more fragile than most people think.

UCLA brought in six new players this offseason, but even with those additions, this team feels like it could be on thin ice at any point. Considering how much talent the Bruins lost and what they added back, there are still clear holes that have not been fully addressed.

UCLA Is Top-Heavy

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Offensively, this team looks rough on paper — there’s no way around it. Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent combined for over 30 points per game, and that doesn’t even account for their efficiency, rebounding, and overall impact on both ends of the floor.

The only two players who can even come close to replacing that production are Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr., but even then, they play completely different roles, which makes it even harder to replicate what Dent and Bilodeau brought to the table.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

UCLA tried to address those losses with Jaylen Petty and Filip Jovic. While both players should improve as sophomores, it’s clear they are not on the same level as Dent and Bilodeau right now. This just puts even more pressure on UCLA's duo, as they will need to make up for the production of the departures and more.

Fast forward to today, and the Bruins still feel fragile. When a team is this top-heavy, there is very little room for error. Cold stretches, injuries, or even slight regression could completely derail the season. The Bruins simply cannot cut their offseason short now.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Things Can Go Wrong Quick

Right now, UCLA does not look like a team that can recover from those kinds of problems. We saw last season how inconsistent this group could be at times, and if that trend continues, the Bruins could drop more games than expected. This is a lot of pressure to be put on any team's core.

The obvious solution would be a strong bench, and to UCLA’s credit, they may have improved in that area. But even then, the reality is that this team is still relying heavily on its starters to carry the offensive load — something the bench simply cannot replicate.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA is walking a very thin line heading into next season. The offense already looks questionable on paper, and the overall talent gap is noticeable. If things go wrong, this is a team that could unravel quickly.