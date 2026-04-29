Why UCLA's Roster Appears Very Fragile
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When taking a look at UCLA’s roster, it is clear that they are more fragile than most people think.
UCLA brought in six new players this offseason, but even with those additions, this team feels like it could be on thin ice at any point. Considering how much talent the Bruins lost and what they added back, there are still clear holes that have not been fully addressed.
UCLA Is Top-Heavy
Offensively, this team looks rough on paper — there’s no way around it. Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent combined for over 30 points per game, and that doesn’t even account for their efficiency, rebounding, and overall impact on both ends of the floor.
The only two players who can even come close to replacing that production are Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr., but even then, they play completely different roles, which makes it even harder to replicate what Dent and Bilodeau brought to the table.
UCLA tried to address those losses with Jaylen Petty and Filip Jovic. While both players should improve as sophomores, it’s clear they are not on the same level as Dent and Bilodeau right now. This just puts even more pressure on UCLA's duo, as they will need to make up for the production of the departures and more.
Fast forward to today, and the Bruins still feel fragile. When a team is this top-heavy, there is very little room for error. Cold stretches, injuries, or even slight regression could completely derail the season. The Bruins simply cannot cut their offseason short now.
Things Can Go Wrong Quick
Right now, UCLA does not look like a team that can recover from those kinds of problems. We saw last season how inconsistent this group could be at times, and if that trend continues, the Bruins could drop more games than expected. This is a lot of pressure to be put on any team's core.
The obvious solution would be a strong bench, and to UCLA’s credit, they may have improved in that area. But even then, the reality is that this team is still relying heavily on its starters to carry the offensive load — something the bench simply cannot replicate.
The bottom line is that UCLA is walking a very thin line heading into next season. The offense already looks questionable on paper, and the overall talent gap is noticeable. If things go wrong, this is a team that could unravel quickly.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.