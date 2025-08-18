UCLA Football Injury Updates: 8/18

All Bruins

Now that the Bruins are heading home from Costa Mesa, here's a quick health update with gameday two weeks away.

Connor Moreno

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl.
DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins got out of their two-week stay in Costa Mesa for fall camp with generally good health. Aside from a few bumps and bruises, Foster updated the team's health as the season opener against Utah looms.

"Pretty good," Foster said during Saturday's media availability, discussing how they got through camp health-wise. "Actually got some guys back that were injured. Just waiting to see some of the ACL guys that got hurt late in the season and just seeing how they progress, Rico [Flores Jr.]'s doing well, [Jaylan] Jeffers [also]. So, we're excited about what's going on with the injured people."

Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA: UCLA Bruins wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) runs with the ball against LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) during the first half at Tiger Stadium.

Another injury that came up during camp was transfer safety Key Lawrence, who missed some days with a right leg injury. Foster assured he's doing well:

"Key's doing good. We're probably still going to take it slow with him, but nothing serious. He's in a good space right now."

Updates on Rico Flores Jr.

Flores Jr. is returning from an ACL injury that kept him out of the last eight games of last season. Projecting to be one of the key contributors in the Bruins' revamped offense this season, Foster gave updates on his injury progression.

"He's just progressing," Foster said Wednesday. "There's no date or anything on Rico. He tore his ACL, so once he feels good and the trainers clear him, he'll be ready to go."

Despite playing just four games as a true sophomore, Flores had 12 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. Beating out Matthews as the primary slot receiver is unlikely, but Flores is poised for a good season.

Updates on Key Lawrence

Lawrence suffered an apparent right leg injury during the Bruins' fall camp in Costa Mesa on Saturday, but head coach DeShaun Foster assured he's going to be just fine.

Sep 23, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Key Lawrence (12) reacts after intercepting the ball during the first half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium.

"He's fine," Foster said Wednesday. He then assured that Lawrence would be back out on the field soon.

