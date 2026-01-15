Mick Cronin Gave Mid-Season Evaluation Prior to Win

UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin took time to reflect on his team’s performance up to this point, sharing his thoughts on the UCLA Bruin Insider Show.

It’s been a strange season of sorts for the UCLA Bruins. After starting the season with high expectations, ranked inside the top 15 on the AP Poll, the Bruins have experienced numerous ebbs and flows this season thanks to both injuries, and inconsistent performances on the court .

Bruins have struggled against high-tier opponents

The Bruins have struggled against quality opponents this season as they are 0-3 against ranked teams this year, falling to Gonzaga, Arizona, and Iowa. They’ve also suffered losses to Wisconsin, and California in addition to those 3 ranked losses, but have pulled off wins over Arizona State, Washington, and Oregon.

They’ve dealt with a handful of injuries this season that have hindered them, but nonetheless have struggled finding consistency when they’ve needed it.

Nonetheless, the Bruins were able to get back on track with a double-digit win in their last outing against Maryland , and they’ll look to carry that momentum into the rest of the season, and eventually into the NCAA Tournament as they aim to make a deep run.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Cronin’s thoughts

Cronin shared his thoughts on the Bruins season so far, explaining what he’s liked, and disliked from his team up to this point, while also acknowledging the battles they have faced on the injury front.

“That’s always the hard thing, just try to get better as time goes on,” Cronin said. “There’s been a lot of positives in spite of a couple losses that we’ve had. The road is tough, it’s tough.”

“Gotta get healthy,” he continued. “That helps, but one thing about our team is that they’re good guys. We’ve got really, really good guys. Try and make some adjustments here as we go, especially on the defensive end, get Donovan Dent on a roll offensively would be nice, and get Skyy Clark back [from injury].

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

At 3-2 in the Big Ten, the Bruins will have some work to do if they want to compete for a top spot in the conference. Luckily for them, there is still plenty of time remaining in the season for a turnaround, and Mick Cronin’s squad has more than enough talent to make it happen even despite their injury luck, and any inconsistencies that have haunted them thus far.