UCLA Injury Updates: 9/4

Bruins coach DeShaun Foster gave some updates on players who have been out of the lineup to start the season.

Connor Moreno

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs the ball against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs the ball against the Utah Utes during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins are a few days out from trying to recoup Week 1's blunder by taking on UNLV in Las Vegas.

The Bruins came out of their 43-10 loss unscathed -- physically -- and are just awaiting updates on players who have been out entering the season. DeShaun Foster gave injury updates on edge rusher Nico Davillier and wide receivers Rico Flores Jr. and Carter Shaw during Wednesday's media availability.

Aug 30, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster watches game action against the Utah Utes during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Davillier hasn't been a major participant in practice due to personal reasons. Foster detailed that they are going to remain cautious instead of throwing him on the field as soon as he's ready.

"He'll still be able to do his cardio and all of that stuff," Foster said. "So I think he could be OK, but we're always going to err on the side of making sure that we can take care of guys [instead] of just throwing them out there."

Foster added that he will still likely be out on Saturday due to "personal issues."

On Shaw and Flores, Foster said, "Still making their way back, but not quite there."

Davillier is the Bruins' highest rated defensive transfer this season and is coming off a disruptive season in Arkansas. He finished his junior season with 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Sep 21, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) reacts after making a first down against LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps (1) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Flores is returning for his junior year in Westwood, and he played in the first four games of the 2024 season before sitting out the rest of the year due to injury. Still, he had 12 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Shaw may be looking forward to a similar role with UCLA as in prior seasons, despite the turnover of the Bruins' receiving corps. He played in six games last season, starting one of them, and racked up 45 receiving yards on just two receptions. However, he missed the last six games of the season with an injury.

Published
