UCLA Injury Updates: 9/4
The UCLA Bruins are a few days out from trying to recoup Week 1's blunder by taking on UNLV in Las Vegas.
The Bruins came out of their 43-10 loss unscathed -- physically -- and are just awaiting updates on players who have been out entering the season. DeShaun Foster gave injury updates on edge rusher Nico Davillier and wide receivers Rico Flores Jr. and Carter Shaw during Wednesday's media availability.
Davillier hasn't been a major participant in practice due to personal reasons. Foster detailed that they are going to remain cautious instead of throwing him on the field as soon as he's ready.
"He'll still be able to do his cardio and all of that stuff," Foster said. "So I think he could be OK, but we're always going to err on the side of making sure that we can take care of guys [instead] of just throwing them out there."
Foster added that he will still likely be out on Saturday due to "personal issues."
On Shaw and Flores, Foster said, "Still making their way back, but not quite there."
Davillier is the Bruins' highest rated defensive transfer this season and is coming off a disruptive season in Arkansas. He finished his junior season with 23 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
Flores is returning for his junior year in Westwood, and he played in the first four games of the 2024 season before sitting out the rest of the year due to injury. Still, he had 12 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown.
Shaw may be looking forward to a similar role with UCLA as in prior seasons, despite the turnover of the Bruins' receiving corps. He played in six games last season, starting one of them, and racked up 45 receiving yards on just two receptions. However, he missed the last six games of the season with an injury.
